What is Ben Stiller doing in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

It is news in the cultural press that MCUverse, a Twitter account that offers information about long-running films and Marvel series, has leaked a list with the supposed characters and the actors we can see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (SamRaimi, 2022). One reviews it and finds very reasonable names, such as those closest to the Sorcerer Supreme or other superheroes in the saga, from The incredible Hulk (Louis Leterrier, 2008) to those of WandaVision or Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jac Schaeffer, Jon Watts, 2021).

But also to Daredevil, the Fantastic Four or the X-Men with those who embody them in previous movies and series or, until now, outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to new additions such as América Chávez (Xochitl Gómez) or Hiperión (Henry Cavill) and some occurrences with star performers. The most striking of all is ben stiller (The Sun’s empire), that reprises his role as Larry Daley, the main character of the trilogy of Night in the museum (Shawn Levy, 2006-2014) during the presumable hallucinated wanderings through the Marvelite multiverse.

A ‘Night at the Museum’ with Larry Daley during ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

Fox

This trilogy was produced by Twenty Century Fox, whose properties are now owned by The Walt Disney Company like those of Marvel Studios, so mixing their characters is not a problem and involves a certain logic of promotional integration. They already did it in the most recent film by Shawn Levy himself, the funny FreeGuy (2021), with the same franchise and that of starwars (since 1977). However, it seems that we must seek an explanation in another name on the list broadcast by MCUverse over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There is also no justification for the presence of Debby Ryan’s Jessie Prescott (Horse Girl), who stars in the series with her name (Pamela Eells, Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen, 2011-2015). And while she may be the Ross family’s skilled nanny in ultimate spider-man (Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, 1992-1997), precisely in this animated television fiction there is an episode entitled “Halloween Night at the Museum” (3×21), in which the characters go to the Museum of Natural History in New York; the same one Ben Stiller’s Larry Daley works on.

A list with plausible names and strange additions

Marvel Studios

Perhaps they have included a scene in that iconic place with Larry Daley and Jessie Prescott, whose details are impossible to know until it is released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. the alternative it can only be that the list disclosed by the MCUverse is part of the usual marvel trolls Studios and their surroundings, fans included. From the outset, it seems strange that Michael Stuhlbarg’s Dr. Nicodemus West is not listed among the other names, when his participation in this sequel is supposed to be confirmed.

Although the interventions of Leonardo DiCaprio (titanica) and Tom Cruise (some good men) in the shoes of a Peter Parker and a Tony Stark from different universes may seem laughable to us, Spider-Man: No Way Home has opened the melon to put previous versions of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thus and by other rumours, much of the list is plausible; and if Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill were already in Thor: Ragnarök (Taika Waititi, 2017), why can’t DiCaprio, Cruise and Ben Stiller perform here? But only next May will it be known if the Larry Daley of Night in the museum or, simply, Marvel Studios is laughing at us.