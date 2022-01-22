What hindered the signing of Iván Morales with La Maquina?

Blue Cross works at forced marches to round out its staff and when it was closer to closing the signing from Ivan Morales, the celestial ones crossed with a great obstacle.

Machine He was very close to signing the 22-year-old Chilean striker this Thursday, but from one moment to another they put a hand brake on the negotiation.

What happened? Cruz Azul presented a solid offer for the attacker whose contract ends in June and sent the player a very attractive offer to be part of the cement club, although Morales and his representative still hesitate to give the definitive yes since they dream of jumping the soccer European with the pass in his possession during the summer.

But the biggest obstacle lies elsewhere. And it is that RECORD was able to know that several intermediaries have come out of the Machine asking for an economic remuneration to carry out the signing of the player of Colo-Colo.

Undoubtedly an important obstacle for the Cruz Azul board that wants to close the squad before the FIFA date culminate, as they did with the Peruvian defender, Luis Abram, who will report to the sky-blue team after his participation with the Peruvian National Team in the qualifiers Conmebol.

Although the appearance of these intermediaries did not sit well with the cruzazulino, there is optimism that the definitive transfer of the also selected Chilean.

