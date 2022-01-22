What do 8-year-olds and Nancy Pelosi have in common? That his favorite pop star is Lin-Manuel Miranda

Precisely one year after “Drivers License” propelled Olivia Rodrigo to instant superstardom, another denizen of Disney’s creative-industrial complex is taking over pop music.

But this time it’s not about a wistful-voiced, princess-like young woman, but about Lin-Manuel Miranda, the 42-year-old musical theater composer whose songs for the movie “Encanto” have become the first cultural phenomenon of 2022. .

Miranda is known for “Hamilton,” his hip-hop-inspired Broadway hit about the Founding Fathers, and his earlier musical “In the Heights,” which received a lavish big-screen adaptation last year.

However, “Encanto” is taking Miranda places few types of entertainment go today: Earlier this month, the film’s soundtrack ousted Adele’s hit “30″ from the top of the Billboard 200 chart. , Meanwhile he single The star of the album, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” sung by cast members including Carolina Gaitán, Stephanie Beatriz and reggaeton artist Adassa, sits at No. 4 on the Hot 100 this week, the highest it has ever been. a song from a Disney musical has come since “Colors of the Wind” from 1995’s “Pocahontas.” (“Let It Go,” from 2013’s “Frozen,” reached No. 5).

Boosted, like “Drivers License,” by its use in countless TikTok videos, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” sits at No. 1 on Spotify’s Top 50, where the song is followed by five other cuts from “Encanto”, a magical-realistic story about a family from rural Colombia with special powers. And on YouTube, the platform for streaming preferred by elementary school children, “Bruno” has just racked up 100 million views in a matter of weeks.

The success of “Encanto” joins Miranda’s acclaimed work as director of “Tick, Tick… ¡Boom!” (about the late “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson) – and then contrast those wins with the death of Stephen Sondheim and the box office flop of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” – and it seems clear that Miranda has been anointed as the spiritual leader of American musical theater, not just in terms of new works, but in preserving the legacy of the classics.

His achievements go further, however: After years in which Broadway relied on existing pop and rock tunes for jukebox musicals like “Mamma Mia,” “Jersey Boys” and “American Idiot,” you can almost To think that Miranda has helped reverse the flow of material, re-establishing the musical as a source of true pop hits, as it was in the so-called golden age of the genre.

What makes her achievement even more impressive is that, just six months ago, Miranda seemed to face backlash, mocking (by teens on TikTok, no less) her lip-biting seriousness and condemning the colorism at play. at casting from “In the Heights”. Shortly before, the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Hamilton” even received a little reconsideration from young people who pointed out that the series could have reflected more on the enslavement of black people by the founders.

Miranda, born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, did not shy away from criticism. In response to the accusation that he had left out dark-skinned Latinos in “In the Heights,” for example, he said in a statement that he fell short in “trying to paint a mosaic” of the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights, where musical unfolds, promising to improve “to make sure we’re honoring our diverse and vibrant community.”

Given the controversies, though, it’s not hard to see a focus on animated movie musicals — in addition to “Encanto,” Miranda also wrote songs and starred in 2021’s “Vivo,” about a quirky girl and her drumming kinkajou. has offered him a way to bypass the judicious Gen Z to connect with subscribers of streaming payment of the future. Whatever his motivation, the conversation about him has changed significantly since last summer.

So why is Miranda’s music resonating so widely? He is undoubtedly the most prominent member of a generation of composers (along with Duncan Sheik of “Spring Awakening” and Dave Malloy of “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”) who bring sounds and textures alien to the core of Broadway: the dense wordplay and pounding rhythms of ’90s hip-hop in “Hamilton,” whose original cast recording has spent 329 weeks on the Billboard 200; the rippling piano lines of salsa in “In the Heights”; a variety of traditional Colombian folk styles, along with old-school Spanish rock Shakira, on “Encanto.”

Miranda can deliver soulful, sweeping melodies typically associated with musical theater, such as in “How Far I’ll Go,” her Oscar-nominated power ballad from the 2016 Disney film “Moana.” But his best works — for example, Hamilton’s “Helpless,” a sizzling pop-soul number with echoes of En Vogue harmonies — shrewdly reconfigure what we think of as a show tune, one that has drawn audiences on Broadway.

In fact, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” isn’t a big ballad like “Colors of the Wind” or “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” or “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.” , which is the only song from a Disney musical to top the Hot 100 or win a Grammy for song of the year. (Speaking of awards, Disney submitted “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” for consideration at the Oscars, so that song appears instead of “Bruno” on the film academy’s shortlist for the original song category. ; if Miranda were to get a nod and win at the March ceremony, she would become the 17th person to achieve EGOT status).

Back in the days when 1940s radio largely controlled the pop hitmaking process, a flowery ballad was pretty much the only type of song with any chance of making it past a musical. But streaming and social networks have opened other paths for a song like “Bruno”, with its talkative voice and low rhythm; his quirkiness is an advantage on TikTok, where songs are valued for their ability to become memes.

However, “Bruno” is also a slap, as they say, he has arrogance, attitude and strength. Breaking from Broadway tradition, Miranda produces his soundtracks and cast albums more like pop records than documents of a live performance. And it does so with the help of pop professionals, such as Questlove of The Roots, who participated in “Hamilton”, and Mike Elizondo, who directed “Encanto” after years of collaboration with Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Fiona Apple and other stars. . As in any musical, the songs are oriented to show the narration of the lyrics. But there are plenty of things to be heard, like the throbbing reggaeton beat of “Encanto,” “Surface Pressure,” which trails “Bruno” at No. 14 on the Hot 100.

Another way to understand Miranda’s prestige in the world of pop – which dwarfs even that of his most esteemed predecessors, such as Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber – is that he is also an artist, with an easily identifiable character that fans cling to. The fact that her voice can practically be heard singing in “Encanto,” in which she does not appear as a cast member, demonstrates just how distinctive the vocal patterns she creates are.

“I grew up afraid that Bruno would stutter or stumble,” Adassa sings in the smash hit “Charm,” which describes a family outcast with dark visions, “I always hear him mumbling and babbling.” The lyrics stumble forward, crisp but somehow wobbly.

Nobody would say that Miranda himself is a great rapper, at least by today’s standards; that storytelling imperative can make it sound hopelessly old-fashioned compared to a verbal innovator like Drake or Playboi Carti. And as a singer he’s fine, certainly more flexible than Burt Bacharach, to name another songwriter-turned-leader, though he’s clearly less gifted than his co-stars on any stage. But Miranda outdoes her daring whether she’s playing Alexander Hamilton or the tropical mammal from “Alive.” Whether on stage or on screen, it holds attention.

And what do you want to do with that attention? Miranda believes in unity, compassion and justice; is pointing his listeners toward a moral optimism that is delivered with the simplicity appropriate for 8-year-olds – “It’s a dream when we work as a team,” someone sings near the end of “Charm” – while offering a sense of post-Trump reassurance to their Gen X parents and millennials. Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Miranda, a longtime Democrat, to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 bombing of the US Capitol with a wistful rendition of “Dear Theodosia.” “Hamilton”; the celebrity activism show was quickly ridiculed on the internet.

As an increasingly powerful figure in the entertainment world, Miranda has taken more significant steps to broaden cultural representation. One of the many social media trends surrounding “Charm” is people posting videos of their children recognizing themselves in the film’s characters for the first time, which is heartwarming, even when one imagines the Disney employee in charge archive the tweets for some future initiative of marketing.

One wonders, though, what Miranda might do if he were freed from the regimented structure (and institutional weight) of a movie or a musical, if he wrote not for the characters but for himself in the way we think he would. They do The Weeknd, Lady Gaga or Frank Ocean. Or Olivia Rodrigo, who started out composing songs in the guise of a “High School Musical” student before getting down to the finer details of her real life.

The pop of the 2020s is to some degree defined by ambivalence, while Miranda’s music enshrines a faith in happy endings. Perhaps pop stardom introduces some uncertainty.

To read this note in English Click here