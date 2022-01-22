What did the country actually achieve at FITUR 2022?

Chronicle of a participant

By: Jose Rafael Sosa

Madrid. The Dominican Republic has achieved success in the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR). It has been an intense week, without respite and with schedules and rhythms so intense that breathing slowly has been difficult.

Some media speak that agreements were reached for such an amount of millions, as if it were a concluded and collected operation. It’s not like that. These are negotiations that must be closed by both parties. Normally it is concluded and the process ends with the determined investment.

The Dominican successes in FITUR have been:

• Luis Abinader, the first Dominican to lead the Creole delegation, added special importance to the Dominican role in Fitur.

In the entire history of the event, only three presidents of foreign countries have attended. And he came to work not only to fulfill a role of VIP extra.

The presence of Abinader and his entourage, who arrived on a commercial flight, caused an atmosphere different from the one usually developed on other occasions

• Deals and agreements were agreed in principle, only between the Reservas and Popular banks, for two thousand 600 million dollars, which should not be confused with money already collected.

It is an initial negotiation process that refers to the intention of both parties (financers and financed) to reach an agreement.

Many media titles that “Agreements were achieved for so many millions of dollars” and it is neither true nor accurate.

It is a good sign and these processes will probably conclude with this investment, as regularly between parties accustomed to business, especially when the country offers adequate legal, landscape and personnel conditions to achieve new hotel facilities.

• The Dominican pavilion, which premiered a new design and dimensions consistent with the quality of the partner country, was chosen at IFEMA as the best in the Country category. The parchment was received by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

• The Directorate of Public/Private Partnerships presented the Cabo Rojo sustainable tourism project, in which the Hilton, Marriott, Sunwing, AmResorts, Iberostar Group and Karisma Hotels & Resort chains will build six hotels in a four-phase project in 10 average years of implementation with an investment estimated at US$2,245 million for 12,000 rooms and a first phase stipulates an investment of US$1,300 million for the erection of 4,700 rooms, the international airport, shopping center and basic infrastructure works: construction of aqueduct, power plant of treatment, electrical transmission system, botanic promenade, commercial area, golf area, villas, buffer, airport and water park.

It seems that this time it will be the thirteenth time that the government has announced: “The time has come for Pedernales.”

• The Banco de Reservas presented the real estate and film studio project for Playa Bergantín, in Puerto Plata, which will occupy 10 million meters (at a cost of 70/75 million dollars, according to the Central Bank) and which has outstanding private investment, in whose sector is the actor and producer Vin Diesel.

• The country has guaranteed connectivity with Iberia and from 90 destinations, with the promotion of the Dominican destination among its regular passengers, its networks and the media.

• Plaza La Cibeles was illuminated with the colors of the Dominican flag in an emotional ceremony attended by President Abinader and other Dominican tourism leaders.

• For the first time, the main executives of the Reservas and Popular banks attend, as special guests, the two activities (gala dinner and cocktail) for international investors.

• With Air Europa, the increase in flights and seats (close to 270,000 per year) on its Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

• Banco Popular held its gala dinner in the hall of mirrors of the Palacio de La Cibeles, which brought together a massive representation of investors, communicators and special guests. His commemorative gift was a set of hand-painted craft spoons made from discarded guayacán.

• The Banco de Reservas cocktail, in the hall of the VP Plaza Madrid Desings Hotel, was a display of musical (Angela Carrasco), gastronomic (Chef Tita) and pictorial (Paul Guidicelli) culture. Both events were attended by President Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado. For many Spaniards, Guidicelli was a true discovery.

• President Abinader and Banreservas announced that a large Convention and Exhibition center will be built, advised by contract by IFEMA, the Spanish company that has built the structures in which Fitur is held. The absence of that facility has been for years or a demand from hoteliers in Santo Domingo.

• The agreement with Viajes El Corte Inglés that will guarantee the trip of more than 200,000 tourists.

• The agreement with the travel agency, Rainbow Tours, from Poland, which will guarantee three weekly trips to Puerto Plata from the airports of Warsaw, Poznań and Katowice.

• A 14-foot-long mural was inaugurated in the Santo Domingo terminal of the Madrid Metro, referring to the most outstanding elements of Dominican popular culture and which will remain for two years, extendable.

• The agreement with Eurowings Discover to strengthen and encourage tourism from Germany, destined for the city of Puerto Plata.

• The beginnings of the projects were announced: Costa del Ámbar, Miches and the re-launch of the Colonial City (Santo Domingo).

• Banco BHD made its debut at FITUR with such good business success that it has offered to be a co-sponsor for 2023.

• Dominican culture will be taken as an identity element of Dominicanness and its creative expressions (The orange economy) will be reinforced in international tourism promotion, based on the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism and Bancos Popular (which has just published the Dominican Creative book) and Banreservas, which has strongly expressed its support for cultural expressions to the point of announcing that it will open a second cultural center in Santiago, in addition to the one that has been operating for nine years on Isabel la Católica street in Ciudad Colonial.