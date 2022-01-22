What did RD actually achieve at Fitur 2022? Was it worth the effort to be a partner country?

The Dominican Republic has achieved success in the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (fitur). It has been an intense week, without respite and with schedules and rhythms so intense that breathing slowly has been difficult.

The result, seen in detail, refers to the great impact of the Dominican Republic, which leaves the event as the great nation that has managed to impact as much as the success of its tourism recovery model, qualified as a world example by the World Tourism Organization. .

Dominican successes in fitur have been:

Established precedents

Louis Abinader, first Dominican to lead the Creole delegation, added special importance to the Dominican role in fitur . In the entire history of the event, only three presidents of foreign countries have attended. And he came to work not only to fulfill a role of VIP extra. The presence of Abinader and his entourage, who arrived on a commercial flight, provoked an atmosphere different from the one normally developed on other occasions.

first Dominican to lead the Creole delegation, added special importance to the Dominican role in . In the entire history of the event, only three presidents of foreign countries have attended. And he came to work not only to fulfill a role of VIP extra. The presence of and his entourage, who arrived on a commercial flight, provoked an atmosphere different from the one normally developed on other occasions. The main executives of the banks of Reservations and Popular , attend as special guests, the two activities (gala dinner and cocktail) to international investors.

, attend as special guests, the two activities (gala dinner and cocktail) to international investors. All expenses – reported Minister Colado – (including those for the assembly of the Dominican participation, will be published on the portal of the Ministry of Tourism, data in which it will be evidenced how resources have been saved by the contribution and sponsorship of private entities. way to respond to those who have criticized the amount of money allocated to that participation in Fitur 2022.