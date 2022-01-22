What did RD actually achieve at Fitur 2022? Was it worth the effort to be a partner country?
The Dominican Republic has achieved success in the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (fitur). It has been an intense week, without respite and with schedules and rhythms so intense that breathing slowly has been difficult.
The result, seen in detail, refers to the great impact of the Dominican Republic, which leaves the event as the great nation that has managed to impact as much as the success of its tourism recovery model, qualified as a world example by the World Tourism Organization. .
Dominican successes in fitur have been:
Established precedents
- Louis Abinader, first Dominican to lead the Creole delegation, added special importance to the Dominican role in fitur. In the entire history of the event, only three presidents of foreign countries have attended. And he came to work not only to fulfill a role of VIP extra. The presence of Abinaderand his entourage, who arrived on a commercial flight, provoked an atmosphere different from the one normally developed on other occasions.
- The main executives of the banks of Reservations and Popular, attend as special guests, the two activities (gala dinner and cocktail) to international investors.
- All expenses – reported Minister Colado – (including those for the assembly of the Dominican participation, will be published on the portal of the Ministry of Tourism, data in which it will be evidenced how resources have been saved by the contribution and sponsorship of private entities. way to respond to those who have criticized the amount of money allocated to that participation in Fitur 2022.
- The cocktail of Reserve Bank, in the hall of Hotel VP Plaza Madrid Designs,It was a sample of musical art (Angela Carrasco),gastronomic (Chef Tita)and pictorial (Paul Guidicelli). Both events were attended by President Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado. For many Spaniards, Guidicelli It was a real find.
- President Abinader and Banreservas announced that a large Convention and Exhibition Center will be built, advised by contract by IFEMA, the Spanish company that has built the structures in which it is held fitur. The absence of that facility has been for years or a demand from hoteliers in Santo Domingo.
- The agreement with Travel The English Court that will guarantee the trip of more than 200,000 tourists.
- Agreement with the travel agency, Rainbow Tours, from Poland, which will guarantee three weekly trips to Puerto Plata from the airports of Warsaw, Poznań and Katowice.
- The agreement with Eurowings Discover to reinforce and encourage tourism from Germany, destined for the city of Puerto Plata.
- Dominican culture will be taken as an identity element of Dominicanness and its creative expressions (The orange economy) will be reinforced in international tourism promotion, based on the initiatives assumed by the Ministry of Tourism and Popular Banks (who just edited the book Creative Dominican) and the Banreservationsthat has strongly printed its support for cultural expressions to the point of having announced that in 2022 it will open a second cultural center in Santiago, similar to the one that has been operating for nine years on Isabel la Católica street in Ciudad Colonial, but in a venue that will also house a museum.