What did RD actually achieve at Fitur 2022? Was it worth the effort to be a partner country?

The Dominican Republic has achieved success in the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (fitur). It has been an intense week, without respite and with schedules and rhythms so intense that breathing slowly has been difficult.

The result, seen in detail, refers to the great impact of the Dominican Republic, which leaves the event as the great nation that has managed to impact as much as the success of its tourism recovery model, qualified as a world example by the World Tourism Organization. .

Dominican successes in fitur have been:

Established precedents

  • Louis Abinader, first Dominican to lead the Creole delegation, added special importance to the Dominican role in fitur. In the entire history of the event, only three presidents of foreign countries have attended. And he came to work not only to fulfill a role of VIP extra. The presence of Abinaderand his entourage, who arrived on a commercial flight, provoked an atmosphere different from the one normally developed on other occasions.
  • The main executives of the banks of Reservations and Popular, attend as special guests, the two activities (gala dinner and cocktail) to international investors.
  • All expenses – reported Minister Colado – (including those for the assembly of the Dominican participation, will be published on the portal of the Ministry of Tourism, data in which it will be evidenced how resources have been saved by the contribution and sponsorship of private entities. way to respond to those who have criticized the amount of money allocated to that participation in Fitur 2022.
The General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships presented the Cabo Rojo sustainable tourism project, in which chains Hilton, Marriott, Sunwing, AmResorts, Iberostar Group and Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Six hotels will be built in a four-phase project in an average of 10 years of implementation with an estimated investment of US$2,245 million for 12,000 rooms and a first phase stipulates an investment of US$1,300 million for the construction of 4,700 rooms, the international airport, a shopping center and basic infrastructure works: construction of an aqueduct, treatment plant, electrical transmission system, botanical walk, commercial area, golf area, villas, buffer, airport and water park. It seems that this time it will be more than the thirteenth time it has been announced by the government: "The time has come for Pedernales:". The Banco de Reservas presented the real estate project and for film studios of Ber Berganti n, in Puerto Plata that will occupy 10 million meters (which have a cost of 70/75 million dollars, according to the Central Bank) and that has significant private investment, in whose sector the actor and producer is Vin Diesel. The Cap Cana Destination City announced the formal start of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of its foundation in an act at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2022), with the presence of President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, who held that sought to continue promoting projects that give quality to tourism and jobs to Dominicans, including the 16,000 employees who live from this project. The parchment was received by the Minister of Tourism, <strong>David Collado.</strong></li> <li>Excellence Award <strong>Fitur 2022</strong> to the President of the Republic, <strong>Louis Abinader</strong> and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado were awarded by Excelencias Awards 2021, within the framework of the fair <strong>Fitur 2022</strong>, in recognition of the achievements for the recovery and growth of Dominican tourism, a leader in the Caribbean and Latin American region.</li> </ul> <h2><strong>Publications</strong></h2> <p>Dominican print publications began to circulate.</p> <ul> <li>Technical book and large format collection <strong>Cabo Rojo Project</strong>(Pedernales), the only one in the Dominican Republic that will be developed from scratch, so there is time to outline it with the best characteristics of a defined, self-sustaining tourism, consistent with the environment. which served as the basis for the presentation at the Hotel Villa Magna, in charge of the General Directorate of Public-Private Alliances, carried out with great adherence to the technical data and the artistic conceptualization of the structures that it entails. Heavy and full color.</li> <li>The circulation in <strong>fitur</strong>, from the art book and collection <strong>Creative Dominican. Talent in the orange economy</strong>“, with the purpose of exposing and strengthening the cultural and creative industries, which generate added value to the national economy, delivered to personalities including the president <strong>Abinader</strong> and the minister <strong>hill</strong>.</li> <li>magazine launch <strong>Larimar Luxury Magazine</strong>, self-defined as the first collection magazine, specialized in luxury tourism in the Caribbean, (even when we know of other previous Dominican publications, but this one is unique in the sense that it is edited by a group of editorial managers based on Dominican talent and whose place of origin is the Principality of Andorra.It is managed by the real estate entrepreneur <strong>Enric Dolsa,</strong>with a team that animates the communicator/photographer/manager<strong> Emmanuel Santana.</strong></li> <li>the editorial group<strong> Market,</strong>He presented two publications, made in his very professional style: Mercado, Empresarios Aliados del Turismo and RD Country Report 2021-2022.</li> <li><strong>The MAG Magazine,</strong>Fitur Edition/30 years of <strong>CEPM</strong>, with the theme that promotes electric mobility for tourism.</li> <li>Presentation of the exhibition catalog<strong> Paul Guidicelli, 100 years old. Works of the Bellapart Museum, part of the cultural offer brought by the Banco de Reservas. The exhibition had premiered in Santo Domingo at the Banreservas Cultural Center. Regarding the economic amount of the agreements and negotiations, it is necessary to clarify, as Manuel Quiterio Cedeño, president of CICOM, points out – one of the journalists who knows the intricate inner corridors of the industry in greater depth – that it should be specified indicating that some headlines refer that two billion dollars were achieved, as if it were a completed and collected operation. The first thing is that the sum involved in the negotiations is greater (adding what the two main participating banks indicate (<strong>Popular and Banreservas</strong>) that it is about two thousand 600, but that it is not about a sum that comes now in the investment accounts of the country. That money will have to come in due time. These are negotiations that must be closed by both parties. Normally it is concluded and the process ends with the determined investment.</li> <li>The country has guaranteed with <strong>Iberia</strong> connectivity and from 90 destinations, with the promotion of the Dominican destination among its regular passengers, its networks and the media.</li> <li>With <strong>Air Europe</strong>, the increase in flights and seats (close to 270,000 per year) on its Airbus A330-300 aircraft.</li> <li>The beginnings of the projects were announced: <strong>Costa del Ámbar, Miches and the relaunch of the Colonial City (Santo Domingo).</strong></li> <li><strong>bhd bank</strong> –<strong>Lion</strong> It premiered at FITUR with such good business success that it has offered to be a co-sponsor for 2023, reveals Minister Collado at the press breakfast.</li> <li>The construction of the long-awaited Convention and Exhibition Center in Santo Domingo was announced, probably the most felt need by hoteliers in the capital, as a fundamental piece to increase business tourism. The installation will be in charge of the State, reported President Abinader and its manager will be Banreservas, based on a contract with <strong>IFEMA</strong>, the company specialized in constructions of this type. The space in which it is mounted <strong>fitur</strong>, is built and managed by <strong>IFEMA</strong></li> </ul> <h2><strong>On the cultural level</strong></h2> <ul> <li>It was illuminated with the colors of the Dominican flag, the <strong>Cibeles Square,</strong> in an emotional ceremony attended by President <strong>Abinader</strong> and other leaders of Dominican tourism.</li> <li>The mural is inaugurated in the Santo Domingo station of the Madrid Metro <strong>“Dominican Republic, Reserved for You”,</strong> 14 feet long and 1.70 meters high, it was executed between January 10 and 17. It was designed and made by the Dominican painter <strong>Wanda Corrreal</strong>, with the support of <strong>Gerson Rodriguez</strong>, a Dominican artist based in Spain, and the healing of Héctor <strong>Luis Farias Bautista,</strong> project sponsored by Banreservas, with the support of the Dominican embassy in Spain and the presidency of the Madrid Metro.</li> <li><strong>popular Bank</strong> held its gala dinner in the hall of mirrors of the Palacio de La Cibeles, which brought together a massive representation of investors, communicators and special guests, animated by the group <strong>RetroJazz,</strong> headed by the Dominican musician <strong>Pengbian Sang</strong>. The commemorative gift: a few centennial guayacán wooden spoons, made by artisan families from the communities of Juan Dolio and Boca Chica and decorated with the colorful fish of the artist Patricio Correa, whose elaboration was made from wood collected on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, coconut palm fibers and other recycled materials.
  • The cocktail of Reserve Bank, in the hall of Hotel VP Plaza Madrid Designs,It was a sample of musical art (Angela Carrasco),gastronomic (Chef Tita)and pictorial (Paul Guidicelli). Both events were attended by President Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado. For many Spaniards, Guidicelli It was a real find.
  • President Abinader and Banreservas announced that a large Convention and Exhibition Center will be built, advised by contract by IFEMA, the Spanish company that has built the structures in which it is held fitur. The absence of that facility has been for years or a demand from hoteliers in Santo Domingo.
  • The agreement with Travel The English Court that will guarantee the trip of more than 200,000 tourists.
  • Agreement with the travel agency, Rainbow Tours, from Poland, which will guarantee three weekly trips to Puerto Plata from the airports of Warsaw, Poznań and Katowice.
  • The agreement with Eurowings Discover to reinforce and encourage tourism from Germany, destined for the city of Puerto Plata.
  • Dominican culture will be taken as an identity element of Dominicanness and its creative expressions (The orange economy) will be reinforced in international tourism promotion, based on the initiatives assumed by the Ministry of Tourism and Popular Banks (who just edited the book Creative Dominican) and the Banreservationsthat has strongly printed its support for cultural expressions to the point of having announced that in 2022 it will open a second cultural center in Santiago, similar to the one that has been operating for nine years on Isabel la Católica street in Ciudad Colonial, but in a venue that will also house a museum.

