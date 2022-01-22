Web 3.0 or GRID strategy

Of all the chronicles of the recent CES in Las Vegas, it is difficult not to return again and again to the one signed by Brian Heater in TechCrunch titled “Metaverses metaverse the metaverse.” If we didn’t know what a metaverse was before CES, “the event didn’t do a good job of clarifying,” he says. There’s talk of “dumb-looking emojis and some VR gear,” he adds, and “it’s probably as good a description of the metaverse as any.”

Great the way Heater narrates the inability of the automobile sector to find an explanation for the term at CES and their attempts to cover it up. They weren’t the only ones: “Samsung offered a sort of interim metaverse (betaverse?) while we sit back and wait for the real thing to shake off.”

You may need to read Rabindra Ratan and Dar Meshi, who introduce themselves as Michigan State University researchers specializing in the study of social networks and middle tech. They have published the article “The metaverse is money and crypto is king: why you will be in a chain of blocks when you jump into the virtual world”, and in it they clarify everything.

As they explain, Web 3.0 will be the basis for the metaverse. “It will consist of blockchain-enabled decentralized applications that will support an economy of crypto assets and user-owned data.” correct, but what will people do with their crypto wallets and their stickers?

You’ll be able to buy traditional digital goods like music, movies, games and apps, as well as items from the physical world, and you’ll be able to view and maintain 3D models of what you’re buying, “which could help you make more informed decisions.” This is how brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Coca-Cola, Adidas and Nike would have seen it. That’s it? Saddlebags were not needed for this trip.

The problem arises, in fact, when we try to bring ideas to reality. “In the future, when you buy an item from the physical world of a company, you will also be able to gain ownership of a linked NFT in the metaverse,” Ratan and Meshi say. For example, “when you buy that coveted brand-name item of clothing to wear to the real-world dance club, you’ll also be able to become the owner of the crypto version of the outfit your avatar can wear to Ariana Grande’s virtual concert.” And of the cascarujas if the case.

The elusive program of the Davos Agenda event, with which the World Economic Forum has sought to compensate this week for the postponement of the authentic Davos Forum, has given us a version analogous to that of the CES. And it is that if Las Vegas sowed confusion with the metaverse, Davos did so by programming an assortment of references and debate tables around what could be labeled as the GRID (Green, Resilient and Incusive Development) strategy, now the holy grail of technology-based progress.

The foundations of this new religion appear in a World Bank Group document with the same name, GRID, fresh from the oven, which includes sentences like this in its conclusions section: “The GRID strategy calls for exceptional and urgent global action to help countries to achieve rapid investment to drive growth, technological change to ensure that growth is sustainable, and an economic transformation led by new digital technologies and the private sector to generate jobs, build human capital and promote economic inclusion”. Well that.

More details? “The challenges of poverty, inequality, COVID-19 and climate change are interlinked and must be addressed simultaneously and systematically”, because “piecemeal and uncoordinated approaches will be less effective”. Everything fits in the GRID universe, you just have to follow the money trail.

The author of the Web 2.0 concept, Tim O’Reilly, has already given his opinion about the possibilities opened up by this Web 3.0 that Ratan and Meshi link to crypto assets and the blockchain. And in the text dedicated to the subject, titled “Why It’s Too Early to Get Excited About Web 3.0” Curiously enough, it dedicates a space to the race for green energies located at the very center of the GRID strategy.

What is the link between these and the metaverse? In the case of new energies, says O’Reilly, “it is completely obvious that bubble valuations are already financing infrastructure development.” The only difference with the crypto world is that, in this second case, it remains to be seen if we are at the beginning or the end of the bubble.

As usual in him, O’Reilly leaves a trail of forceful phrases to question the vision of Garvin Wood, one of the creators of Ethereum and introducer of the concept of Web3, who prophesies a new economic model based on the principle of “less trust, more truth” (“Less trust, more truth”).

In O’Reilly’s opinion, “for Web 3.0 to become a general purpose financial system, or a general system of decentralized trust, it needs to develop strong interfaces with the real world, its legal systems and the operating economy”, something that does not happen today. And to those who get caught up in the siren songs of rapid appreciation, he says this: “Repeat after me: neither venture capital investment nor easy access to highly inflated assets predict lasting success and the impact for a particular company or technology.” Anyone who knows about the dotcom crisis can credit it.

It coincides with some of the ideas of Matt Stoller, research director of the American Economic Liberties Project, the entity that persecuted the monopolistic practices of Facebook, with the support of the very serious Omidyar Network. His article “Cryptocurrencies: A Necessary Scam?” does not respond to the aggressiveness of the title.

In reality, Stoller proposes a path of understanding between imperfect democracy and a crypto world that promises the transfer of power from the State to individuals, with a tendency to ignore that “societies and social contracts are built on cooperative mechanisms, but also on barriers and applicable rules”.

Stoller is blunt in stating that “cryptocurrencies are a social movement based on the belief that entries in an Internet ledger have intrinsic value.” But “there is no magic. It is not money, although it has properties similar to money. It is nothing more than a set of annotations. Sure, the technology behind ledgers and how to create more entries is great. But the crypto is a movement based on energetic storytellers weaving fables about the utopian future to come”.

It is enough to see the tectonic shocks that are already being felt in the stock markets due to the rise in interest rates on US and German Treasury bonds, combined with geopolitical uncertainty and doubts about the evolution of the pandemic and economic recovery. The rupture of the submarine cable by the eruption on the island of Tonga is a beautiful and terrible analogy. Yes, 2022 is going to be a year of enormous volatility, prone to bubbles.

So let us look for solid foundations for healthy growth in two vectors of change with enormous transformative potential if properly addressed: the GRID strategy and the metaverse. Let us not let them succumb to short-term investment, to the lack of long-term transformative vision, to the desire for easy enrichment based on speculation. Neither the CES nor the Davos Agenda have offered us convincing guidance, but they are heading in the right direction.

“When you see companies go back and forth to investors for funding without making a profit, you may not really business; it is better to consider them as financial instrumentsO’Reilly says. “Let’s focus on the parts of the Web3 vision that aren’t about easy wealth, but about solving hard problems like trust, identity, and decentralized finance.”

Let us promote in Spain an alliance between science and business that is economically sustainable in the long term, without fads (how many slides could we see at public events in the 2000s of Spanish energy companies charging against photovoltaic and wind power and defending the combined cycle, how many), to contribute to an environmentally sustainable world. Let’s never forget the three E’s of innovation: Excellence, Enthusiasm and Effort.

