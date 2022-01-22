Virginia Feito, author of ‘Mrs. March’: “I’m obsessive? I’m one of those who eat Nutella by the spoonful”

She is so surprised by the enthusiastic reception of her first novel that she confesses that she is tempted to do like that basketball player who walks out onto the court, hits a 3-pointer, and refuses to shoot any more so as not to mess up the percentage.

Virginia Feito was born in Madrid (she is thirty-something) and grew up between Paris, London and New York. In this city, on the Upper East Side, is set his novel Mrs. March, about a woman married to a successful writer who begins to think about it too much. East psychological thriller that wants to remember Shirley Jackson or Patricia Highsmith, has hooked thousands of readers in the United States. A phenomenon that is repeated in Spain.

Virginia Feito at her home in MadridLeticia Diaz de la Morena

Just a week ago Mrs. March has been published here and the author has already given dozens of interviews. Comparisons with famous writers fill him with caution, but for now he enjoys it. It’s what he always wanted to do, write novels. “Everything is wonderful, damn it!” says euphorically at her home in Madrid.

“Obsessive? I’m one of those who eat Nutella by the spoonful”

We haven’t had time to read your novel yet and we already want to see the movie. Aren’t we going too fast?

It is true that with the internet everything goes very fast. That’s the way things are. The rights to the novel are purchased a year before it was published in the United States. It’s outrageous, but I’m new and I have no right to complain. Although I think we stressed too much.

Since you don’t use social networks, you save yourself the stress.

I don’t have personal profiles, but I use them to look. It is the typical “I control” and “I stop whenever I want”. I don’t expose myself. I look out of the dark and peek just far enough. If I were more active online I would go crazy. My attitude is very cowardly (laughs).

Obsessive?

Much! It can take me an hour to write a single mail of thanks, I give it a thousand laps…

Can you control wanting to be or not to be?

On the one hand, it is very exciting that someone anywhere in the world talks about you or gives you a heart. I have self-control because in therapy they have taught me to close those little doors so that the coconut doesn’t get in, because I’m very dangerous… I’m one of those who eat Nutella by the spoonful and I’ve had to learn to stop because if you let me I’ll finish jar.

What would have happened if you had published the novel first in Spanish?

I didn’t expect this welcome in Spain either… You know that Americans love the show. They go to sack with everything, yam that attitude seems wonderful to me. A boom in the United States it is something formidable. But I have no idea what’s going to happen. At the moment I am overwhelmed and excited, hallucinating, come on.

What is Anglo-Saxon about you?

I have always thought of myself as more British than American. I prefer to be at home reading quietly with a cup of tea while I pet my cat, like the English, although then it’s a lie because they’re in the pub. But I really like the North American part of the show, that illusion and energy that they put into things. I have lived in Paris, London and New York, but nowhere am I as comfortable as in Madrid, which is my home.

How was the process of writing the novel?

As I have written only one, I cannot tell you about a method. Basically the good and the bad of writing Mrs. March is that I am very afraid. I had left my promising career in advertising, and suddenly finding yourself at home at nine in the morning on a normal day, not having to go anywhere, with the whole day ahead of you to write, and especially without a payroll, it makes you dizzy. . It’s what made me wake up. It gave me a lot of adrenaline. It was never good for me to alternate writing with work.

You work well under pressure.

That’s right… I tend to be lazy and put things off until there’s no choice but to do them. That was the process for a year. I had to write the novel, yes.

Writing a novel is one thing. Living from it is something else entirely.

Of course, of course. The second is not realistic and it is also not in your hands. My goal was to finish the novel, not even publish it, and then we’ll see. I even had a certain superstition about living off literature. But to this day I still don’t believe I can make a living from this. It seems almost impossible to me.

“I told everyone the same thing, that what I wanted was to write… But don’t write!”

What makes you take that leap and quit your job?

My bosses wanted to promote me. Before thirty being appointed creative director in an agency is an incredible position. But I realized that I was under no illusions. I wasn’t that excited about leading meetings with important clients. It even makes me sad. It was a kind of disappointment with myself. They promised me the best I could hope for, a wonderful job, and it gave me the low.

This told elegantly, but in reality I was complaining all day and had become a nuisance. I told everyone the same thing, that what I wanted was to write… But don’t write! Until my boyfriend, who was also my boss, convinced me to take the plunge.

What did he tell you?

“You are very good as an advertising creative, but you are not brilliant. At writing you are brilliant.” We are still a couple, and in fact we are getting married. But it was because the play went well, that if it goes wrong… (Laughter). When the people you love encourage you, it helps a lot, because what you need is to come on top, give yourself a boost of arrogance that is also necessary.

Since when do you want to write?

Since I realized that it was done. With four or five years. There is a very famous story in my family, “The Dancing Girl”, which I wrote as a child. Is my master piece. My mother let me use her typewriter. Write stories of squirrels and girls with caretakers where there was always something murky. My teenage diaries always started the same way: “January 1: This year I’m going to try to write a novel.”

What was “La nena danz” about?

I was a girl who stayed up late at night, because when my mother saw me swarming around the house at night, she would say, “What is this girl doing dancing?” The girl ate a whole cake by herself and all her teeth fell out. Then the Little Mouse Prez arrived and became a millionaire. In those stories I already included some macabre element. How horrible, maybe I was a disturbed child.

Do your parents read?

I grew up in a house full of books and movies, that’s why I was anguished and sad to move further and further away from my dream of being a writer. I felt like I was letting myself down and letting those who loved me down. My parents taught me to see stories in everything around me. Going with my mother to a museum is a joy. He studied Art History, and he told me the details of each painting.

What schools did you go to?

He studied in a British school and in an American one, in Paris. In America, the teacher’s job is to turn up the volume on whatever talent a child might have, and that’s fantastic. They encouraged me a lot. This is very important. Besides, I would come home from school, have a snack and start writing stories. So I had inside that need to write a novel.

“Suddenly the image of a woman with an ugly bow and a fur coat came to me, talking to herself on the street, very anxious”

How do you come up with the story? Mrs. MarchAnd when do you find out that your first novel really is there?

As I was saying, I had been trying to develop a novel for years without success. I had some advanced ones, but when I decide to dedicate myself fully to writing it, I don’t choose any of the ones I had already started, but a new one that just occurred to me. One day, at Christmas, I was in the agency listening to The Nutcracker while working. Suddenly the image came to me of a woman with an ugly bun and a fur coat, talking to herself on the street, very anxious, as if to the music of Christmas bells. The Nutcracker.

Shortly after I was watching the hoursYeah, that greenhouse scene where a woman says to Meryl Streep: “Your friend has written a book with a character that is based on you”… And there I said: I already know what is going to happen to that lady with the ugly bow who is walking down the street. I’m going to torture her with this. I already have a plot.

No more?

I started to write it and it was coming out. It didn’t require too much research, it was fun to write and I just had to get into the head of a disturbed lady, which isn’t hard for me. So with everything I felt comfortable.

How do you identify with the protagonist?

In how obsessive we are. I can get into seven loops a day which one is more ridiculous. Internal monologue type: “That woman shamelessly sneaked in? Woman, what does it matter to you, if she’s old. Well, she’s not that old either, tell her something? Don’t tell her anything, she’ll be in a hurry. Yes, but it’s a bit unfair, no.” “If no one tells him anything, he’ll do it again. Come on, don’t get involved in the…”. And so. It is a permanent anguish to live in my head. I end up exhausted at the end of the day. But with therapy everything can be improved. But I hope I don’t have the selfishness and envy of Mrs. March…

The novel is very cinematographic, what inspirations do you have?

many. Cinema helps me create scenes. When I’m blocked I play movie soundtracks. I had one play list from Mrs. March, from the compositions of Bernard Hermann, from the films of hitchcock, to that of the invisible thread. Anything goes to find the tone of the character in the book.

It’s not wrong to compare yourself to Hitchcock.

I like tomboyish prose. That the reader sees everything exactly as you want him to see it, because if I don’t explode. For that, you have to have everything under control: the color of the gloves, the shape of the building in front… I don’t know if this says more about my mental problems than about Hitchcock (laughs).

What readings have brought you here?

American Psycho…

To start soft, I imagine.

… It took me to that obsessive level by description. I tried to learn from Brest Easton Ellis, but of course he is a genius. How difficult it is to write about a scene that may or may not have happened, that is, to show that inner world of the character as if it were real. There is a guide to Mrs. Dalloway from Virginia Woolf to The seed of the devil, to the Rebeca of Daphne Du Maurier, to the short stories of Roald Dahl, Shirley Jackson’s, Patricia Highsmith’s…

And let me not forget Caroline Blackwood, a woman who is known from the men she was with, like Lucien Freud or the poet Robert Lowell, but who was a brilliant writer, with some nasty female characters who are truly wonderful. His books give me one anxiety attack after another (laughs).

Recommend me a book.

The secret, by Donna Tartt, published in Spain by Lumen. It’s the one I always give to my friends.

(Makeup and hairdresser: Mara Fervi.)

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you