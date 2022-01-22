Trigger Point has another TV character whose lack of makeup is short for ‘strong’

ads

In Easttown Mare, the way Kate Winslet’s steely small-town detective eschewed glamor was one of the most discussed aspects of her Emmy-winning performance. From the stained hoodies to the greasy ponytail and deliberately airbrushed, makeup-free face of Winslet, 46, viewers were mesmerized by the Hollywood A-lister figure valiantly keeping it real.

“Maybe,” Winslet said, “Mare will be the tipping point, and we’ll stop scrutinizing women on screen so much.”

Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure hope to further the cause with the new ITV drama, Breaking point, in which McClure plays a down-to-earth but determined bomb disposal agent.

On paper, McClure says she’s not wearing “a little bit of makeup.” It makes sense: his character is doing physically demanding and dangerous work. It would look slightly ridiculous if hair extensions got in the way.

But both McClure and Mercurio noted the character’s low-maintenance appearance, with McClure explaining that she wore a crop top instead of a bra: “I didn’t want the character to make a big deal out of her looks. She is real and human.”

Mercurio even commented that the character “doesn’t play her part in a feminine way, she’s just a professional.”

It’s extreme to suggest that being feminine and being professional are mutually exclusive, but it speaks to the way that real-life women in male-dominated settings can reduce their femininity in order to be taken seriously. No lessons learned Legally Blonde: that as much or as little as women accept conventional femininity, it has nothing to do with their competition.

Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown (Photo: HBO)



And despite Winslet’s hopes, the era of women on television held to impossible standards is far from over: This week, yellow jackets Star Melanie Lynskey revealed that a member of the production staff body-shamed her on set. In the real world, we are increasingly aware of the fluidity of gender and the arbitrary nature of assigned gender markers, but television is still on a course of correction.

After decades of grooming and grooming, we’re getting used to actresses looking a little more like real earthly women (except most of them are still as conventionally attractive as Winslet and McClure).

The rise of strong female characters, with more to offer than being wives, mothers, or eye-catchers, has come hand in hand with greater visual authenticity, but it is also the case that a “strong” woman on television is often one who avoids anything considered too “girly.”

It is an understandable reaction to reject the forced femininity that has long been the norm, be it traditionally feminine character traits or the material trappings of femininity. Claire Foy has spoken about her desire to make sure that as more women’s stories are told, the reality of womanhood is portrayed on screen “instead of creating all these female characters who are basically just men”.

That thought could apply to both femininity and the temptation to run from it on television.

The most interesting female characters are the ones who draw inspiration from across the gender spectrum, eschewing stereotypes and establishing themselves as individuals: characters like call my agentby Andrea Martin, killing eveit’s villanelle, Succession‘s Shiv Roy and Mare, who after all, dressed up for a date night.

More like this and we could get to the point where a female character can be convincingly tough as nails, and won’t give a damn if those nails are quickly bitten off or impeccably groomed.

Breaking point airs Sunday 23rd January at 9pm on ITV