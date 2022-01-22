Trailer for the musical tape “Love Without Barriers” by Steven Spielberg

A new preview of the film is now available LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS, a film adaptation by Steven Spielberg of the renowned musical. The film will hit available theaters on December 9.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award winner Tony Kushner, LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS tells the classic story of rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

The new adaptation of the endearing musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía ), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, the owner of the corner store where Tony works). Rita Moreno, one of only three artists to be honored with the Oscar®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards, also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

Bringing together the best performers from Broadway and Hollywood, the creative team includes Kushner, who also served as executive producer, Justin Peck, the Tony Award® winner who choreographed the film’s musical numbers, renowned director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and GRAMMY® Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who conducted the recording of the iconic soundtrack, to Oscar®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who arranged the score for the film, to Tony®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home. a tragicomic family; Millie, a modern girl), who supervised the cast on voices, and Grammy®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Chicago), who serves as the film’s executive producer.

It may interest you: “The Last Duel” a story of betrayal and revenge with a luxury cast will hit the movies

The film is produced by Spielberg, Oscar®-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS is a film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway musical, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Trailer for the musical tape “Love Without Barriers” by Steven Spielberg 4