TOMATEROS TIES THE FINAL SERIES AND THERE WILL BE GAME 7 FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Guadalajara Jalisco; January 21, 2022 (Tomato Press).-This Friday, the Tomateros de Culiacán showed that they want to solidify the third tri-championship in the history of winter baseball and forced a game seven in the 2021-2022 Final Series of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League (LaMP), by defeating 5 by 3 to the Charros of Jalisco.

In a duel of many somersaults, Emmanuel Ávila gave the advantage that would not be lost in the top eighth. Efrén Navarro opened the inning with a grounder that Agustín Murillo dived and stopped, but his throw to first was not correct and then, Navarro reached second.

Randy Romero entered the game as a pinch runner for Navarro. Alexis Wilson tried to bunt twice against reliever Jared Wilson, but after missing, singled him to put men in the corners.

Thus, Ávila brought the fourth run with a fly ball to right field.

This is how Ávila brought the one with the advantage for Tomateros 🍅💥 #LaMPXSKY #SKYSportsMX#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/D5hWFqtUHn – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 22, 2022

Tomateros scored one more in the high ninth. Roberto Osuna took the place of Jared Wilson and Jesús Fabela received him with a double to right field. Ramiro Peña put him on third with a sacrifice bunt and after an intentional walk to Sebastián Elizalde, Joey Meneses drove in his third run of the night with a broken bat line to center.

The cherries went up in the first inning. Javier Solano started the game with a strikeout to Jesús Fabela. Then, Ramiro Peña negotiated a passport and Sebastián Elizalde hit a single to the right, to put men in the corners. Finally, Joey Meneses hit a hard grounder for second. Esteban Quiroz dived to save the hit and threw to second for the out, but Peña rang for the pool.

Charros took the lead in the third down. With one out, Amadeo Zazueta doubled to left field. Starter Nick Struck struck out Santiago Chavez, but then walked José Juan Aguilar and Esteban Quiroz back-to-back. Then Japhet Amador had a pair of runs with a single to right.

Tomateros turned it around in the top fifth. Emmanuel Ávila started the inning with a pitch, still facing Javier Solano. After a sacrifice bunt by José Guadalupe Chávez, Jesús Fabela drove in the first with a single. Ramiro Peña negotiated a walk and Sebastián Elizalde struck out, but Joey Meneses responded with a ground double that drove in one.

THEY TURNED IT BACK 💥! #LaMPXSKY Joey Meneses double and now Tomateros wins it 🔥 #SKYSportsMx#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/t8yu0KYK2K – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 22, 2022

At the bottom of the episode, the locals scored their third and last of the night. Amadeo Zazueta started with a passport against Struck. Santiago Chavez put him on second with a sacrifice bunt. José Juan Aguilar hit a single that placed men in the corners. There, Benjamín Gil brought Derrick Loop to face Esteban Quiroz, who received a pitch.

Gil retired Loop from the match and then David Gutiérrez entered. Japhet Amador greeted him with a sacrifice fly to right field.

BOX SCORE

The Final Series arrives this Saturday at its seventh game, to define the champion of the 2021-2022 Season presented by Caliente.mx of the Mexican ARCO Pacific League (LaMP), presented by Caliente.mx.

Right-hander Manny Barreda (3-0, 3.38) will open for Tomateros and left-hander Brennan Bernardino (2-1, 4.03) for Charros. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico time and can be enjoyed live and exclusively on Sky Sports and extrabase.tv.