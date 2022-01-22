Tom Hardy once lost a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio that left him with a permanent reminder

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Tom Hardy has starred in some major box office hits during his 30-year acting career.
  • But there’s a lot that fans don’t know about him. Poison star.
  • Including why he has a Leonardo DiCaprio-inspired tattoo.

Tom Hardy has described himself as a “professional liar” during his 30-year acting career. Found international fame in 2001 Black Hawk down. And since then he has starred in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, Origin, Y Poison.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker