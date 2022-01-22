Tom Hardy once lost a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio that left him with a permanent reminder

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Tom Hardy has starred in some major box office hits during his 30-year acting career.

But there’s a lot that fans don’t know about him. Poison star.

Including why he has a Leonardo DiCaprio-inspired tattoo.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Tom Hardy has described himself as a “professional liar” during his 30-year acting career. Found international fame in 2001 Black Hawk down. And since then he has starred in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, Origin, Y Poison.

But there’s a lot that fans don’t know about the Oscar nominee. Including the fact that he once lost a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio, and left Hardy with a permanent reminder.

Tom Hardy is not his real name

While he is known to fans around the world as Tom Hardy, the actor’s name is actually the same as his father’s: novelist and comedy writer Edward “Chips” Hardy. The Start The star’s given name is Edward Thomas Hardy. But he chose to use a shortened version of his middle name in adulthood, both in his professional and private life.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/UfsrYHlnimQ?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Another little-known fact about the actor is that he has a permanently bent little finger. This was the result of an accident involving a kitchen knife, cutting board, and severed tendon.

The ‘Venom’ star was arrested at the age of 15

Hardy was quite rebellious as a teenager and ended up getting arrested at age 15 for “riding in a stolen Mercedes.” He was also hooked on drugs and had a cocaine addiction when he started his acting career. Fortunately, he was able to recover and has been drug-free since 2003.

“I was an embarrassing suburban statistic. I would have sold my mother for a crack stone,” Hardy told Entertainment Tonight. “They told me very clearly: ‘Go that way, Tom, you won’t come back. That’s it. All you need to know.'”

Tom Hardy gets a tattoo inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio after losing a bet

When Hardy acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the reborn, the two actors made a bet. But, it only went one way. They agreed that if Hardy received an Oscar nomination for his role, he would get a tattoo of DiCaprio’s choosing. Of course, Hardy ended up receiving the nomination. Which resulted in a tattoo on his arm that reads “Leo knows everything.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/kdfL9Kn9ayQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I would never get a tattoo if I lost that bet!” Hardy told Vanity Fair. “It was just one way. I’m covered in shitty tattoos anyway, so it doesn’t make any difference to me. If I have a big bold ‘Leo’ right on my thigh or on my face. It’s just that, right? You bet a tattoo, you lose. That is what happens.”

The Oscar nominee has ‘played with everything and everyone’

The 44-year-old actor admits that he experimented a lot in his youth with everything from drugs to sex. In 2010, Hardy opened up about his fluid sexuality and having gay sex as a teenager.

«Of course I have. I’m an actor for God’s sake,” he said. Now Magazine, according to The Daily Mail. “I’ve played with everything and everyone. I love the shape and the physicality, but now…it doesn’t do it for me. I’m done experimenting, but there are a lot of things in a relationship with another man, especially gay men, that I need in my life.”

Tom Hardy wanted to be a rapper

Before becoming an international superstar as an actor, Hardy says he had another career goal in mind. He wanted to be a rapper, and even got a record deal as a teenager.

“I started rapping when I was 14 or 15 years old. Because I come from a good middle-class neighborhood, it was a very difficult sell. And I wasn’t very good!” he told the BBC. “I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauren Hill, Pras, The Fugees and all of that. I worked with (Grammy-winning producers) Warren Riker and Gordon Williams. I’ve recorded a lot of stuff, but it’s never been released.”

Hardy says he “has albums, man.” And his best friend Peanut, who grew up in the South Bronx, is a “really good MC.” The actor says that he and Peanut still play together. And one day, he is certain that his music “will appear in a movie someday, somewhere it will appear in a character.”

Hardy’s new movie Havoc It is expected to hit Netflix later this year.

RELATED: Tom Hardy on his sexuality: ‘Of course’ I’ve had sex with men ‘I’m an actor for God’s sake’