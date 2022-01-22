Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ delays its release date… again

The long-awaited film is once again affected by the effects of the coronavirus.

Once again, the long-awaited movie “Mission Impossible 7”starring Tom Cruise, is experiencing the ravages of the growing number of infections by coronavirus and its ‘Ómicron’ variant worldwide. For this reason, It was announced that it will hit the screens until next 2023.

Through a statement, the production companies Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced that Mission Impossible 7 changed its release date to 2023, while delivery number 8 was postponed to 2024.

Recall that the seventh installment of this saga was scheduled to hit theater screens on September 29, 2022, this after having been previously postponed, since in principle it would come to light in May of this year.

According to Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the new release date will be on July 14, 2023 as a result of the “delays due to the pandemic”. And, although they claimed to know that this news comes as a bucket of cold water to fans of the saga, the postponement is given with the intention of “Give moviegoers an unrivaled theatrical experience“.

However, this is not the only Tom Cruise film to suffer the ravages of the pandemic, as “Top Gun: Maverick”, also produced by Paramount-Skydance, It doesn’t even have an approximate release date.which leaves in check the presence of the actor on the big screen during this 2022.

It may interest you:

• They postpone the premiere of “Mission Impossible 7”

• Mission Impossible 7 will build a coronavirus-proof town to resume filming

• Tom Cruise debuts on Instagram