‘Todo de ti’ by Rauw Alejandro is the biggest hit of 2021 in Spain

‘Todo de ti’ by Rauw Alejandro has been the biggest hit of the year in Spain, adding up to 9 platinum records before Promusicae changed the ratio for singles in Spain to a more demanding one. As always, it is worth noting the small number of Spanish songs that are successful in Spain. If we talk about the top 10, only Marc Seguí’s ‘Tiroteo’ appears in the annual top 3 and with international featurings, and Zzoilo’s ‘Mon Amour’ with Aitana in the top 9.

The exception would be C. Tangana, who also leads the list of best-selling albums in Spain last year. ‘You stopped loving me’ is the annual top 4 despite having been released in 2020, Puchito’s ‘Ingobernable’ has been at number 18, and ‘The fools’, ‘Too many women’ and ‘Part my face’ also appear below ‘ taken from ‘El Madrileño’ itself (in addition to ‘Ateo’).

With a preference for Puerto Rican, Colombian or Argentine themes, it is a success for Lola Indigo to reach the 36th annual position with ‘La Niña de la Escuela’ and even more so for Jarabe de Palo to sneak into 86th place with ‘Eso que tú me das’. The first English-language song to top the entire top 100 is The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ at number 30, buoyed by the remix featuring Ariana Grande. Among the Anglo-Saxon names, the success of Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” (annual top 39), Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ (annual top 54) and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ (annual top 56) stand out. ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber has had a modest acceptance in our country compared to other territories: annual top 61.

‘Easy on Me’ by Adele is the great absence of this top 100, because in our country it was in the weekly top 12 and has only had a couple of months to add points, which has not been an impediment for ‘La Fama’ by Rosalía and The Weeknd, which appears at the 98th annual number, being the youngest song in the entire top (7 weeks), along with ‘Ateo’ by C. Tangana with Nathy Peluso, which in 12 weeks has managed to position itself in the 28th annual number.

This is how the top 10 has been. You can consult the complete annual top 100 on the official website of Promusicae.

1.-Rauw Alejandro / All of you

2.-Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers / Couple of the Year

3.-Marc Seguí, Rauw Alejandro, Pol Granch / Shooting (remix)

4.-C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara / You stopped loving me

5.-Farruko / Pepas

6.-The Taiger, DJ Conds / The Story

7.-Justin Quiles, Chimbala, Zion & Lennox / Loco

8.-Bad Bunny / Yonaguni

9.-Zzoilo, Aitana / Mon Amour (remix)

10.-J Balvin, Maria Becerra / What else then?