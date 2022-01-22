Titans and Packers, leaders of the NFL, are in danger at the beginning of the divisional round

titans Y packers, number one of the AFC and the NFC American football, respectively, are in danger at the start of the divisional round this Saturday against the offensive of Bengals and the domain that 49ers they have about Green Bay in playoff matchups.

the match between Tennessee, champion of the South, who receives Cincinnati, monarch of North, of the AFC, opens the day towards the Conference finals.

The titans they dominated the AL with a record of 12-5. Though their position makes them favorites, having the 15th-ranked offense among 32 teams makes them vulnerable to the 10-7 Bengals and their seventh-ranked offense in the NFL.

The good news for Tennessee is that your broker Derrick Henry, who fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in week eight, has a chance of making a comeback.

Because while Henry, 937 yards in just eight games, was healthy titans they averaged 28.3 points scored per game, a figure that dropped to 19.3 after his injury.

With everything and if Henry’s return confirms the work of the defense of Tennessee, sixth of the league, it will not be easy; will face a juvenile, but dangerous attack from Cincinnati.

the season of Joe Burrow, 25 years old, with Bengals It was 4,611 yards, the sixth best for a quarterback in the NFL, and 34 touchdowns; He is accompanied by running back Joe Mixon, 25 years old, third in rushing yards with 1,205, and 13 TDs.

The attack is complemented by the receptors Ja’Marr Chase 21 years old, fourth in the league with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns; Y Tee Higgins, 23 years old, 1,091 yards, and six TDs.

The key to nullifying these numbers is that the defense of the titans take advantage of the weakness of the line that protects Burrow that allowed 51 sacks, the worst in the NFL, a vulnerability shared by the titans, which were the penultimate with 47.

In the division game NFC this Saturday, the Green Bay Packers, 13-4, champions of the North, should prevail over the San Francisco 49ers, 10-7, the last among the seven seeds that qualified for the postseason in the NFC.

The detail is that the passer of the Packers Aaron Rodgers, has never beaten the 49ers in the postseason, has a record of three knockdowns.

Without completing his most spectacular season Rodgers he passed for 4,115 yards, 10th in the NFL, and hit 37 touchdowns, fourth best record. One of his best weapons is the connection with the receiver Dave Adams, 1,553 yards and 11 TDs.

San Francisco’s defense, third in the season, is the support of the team, although the secondary suffers from being the one that committed the most pass interference in the regular season.

The 49ers were the thirteenth attack in points scored, even their quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not even reach 4,000 yards in the season, he passed for 3,810. Their best resource is the receiver Deebo Samuel, fifth with more yards, 1,405 and six TDs.

This Saturday they will play in the Lambeau Field, home of the packers, where Rodgers, who has said this could be his retirement season, is in perhaps his last chance to beat the 49ers in the postseason.

