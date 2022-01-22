Timothée Chalamet takes over from Johnny Depp and becomes the new Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a trial of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. This has been revealed by the actor, 25, in an image that has been uploaded on his social networks transformed into the famous chocolatier. “The suspense is terrible. I hope it lasts”, he has written in his Instagram post, in which thousands of fans have not hidden their surprise and joy.

the protagonist of Call Me By Your Name Thus, he takes over from Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder, who marked a before and after in the role, both becoming iconic.





Chalamet has prevailed over other actors who opted for such a coveted role, such as Ezra Millar, Donald Glover or Ryan Gosling himself, about whom it was leaked at the time that Warner Bros had started talks. Finally, it will be the young promise, increasingly applauded by critics, who brings to the big screen what is probably the most popular character to come out of the pen of Roald Dahl.





The film will tell the story of Willy Wonka’s past before he opened the popular chocolate factory that has made readers and viewers dream so much over the years. A story that will feature a stellar cast as Chalamet will be accompanied by characters such as Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Keegan-Michael Key or Rally Hawkins, among others.

All of them will be under the orders of Paul King (Paddington), who will replace Tim Burton in the director’s chair and who has collaborated on the script by Simon Farnaby to capture a story never told before.

Despite the impatience of many fans, it will be necessary to wait to see them all on the big screen, since the film is expected to be released on March 17, 2023. However, it is more than likely that the interpreters, as has done now Chalamet, give us small previews and details of what promises to be one of the most anticipated films of the moment.

Willy Wonka comes out of a story that the British writer invented and that he told his daughters Olivia and Tessa every night before bed. Such was the enthusiasm of the little girls to listen to the story that she ended up putting it on paper and it came to light in the form of a novel in 1964, achieving overwhelming success. During its first week in bookstores, 10,000 copies were sold, a figure that the newspaper New York Times He called it “pure pleasure”.

