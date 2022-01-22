Tim Burton chooses his favorite band

In addition to being a great film director, Tim Burton he is also a fan of the music of many bands, but one in particular. As Far Out Magazine recalls, during an event celebrating his artistic creations in Las Vegas, the Burbank-born filmmaker took the stage to introduce “his favorite band.”

The group that came out behind the scenes on that occasion was none other than The Killers, the group from the City of Lights that had been invited to perform two of their biggest hits: “Mr. Brightside” and “When You Were Young”. “I love every song they make. They are beautiful, they are my favorite band”, declared the 63-year-old producer, writer and artist at the time about Brandon Flowers and company.

With regard to Burton, it should be remembered that his most recent film was Dumbo -the 2019 film starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin-, and that in February 2021 it was announced that he would direct and produce wednesday, a series for Netflix based on the main character of The Addams Family.

This show will mark his first foray into television directing since the 1980s and he is expected to be behind the scenes for all eight episodes of the first season, which began production in September 2021.