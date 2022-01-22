Tigres is known in Saudi Arabia by Gignac: Igor Lichnovsky

Jorge Rosales

Monterey / 21.01.2022 22:29:05





Finally the defender arrived who asked for Michael Herrera and this friday night landed Igor Lichnovsky in Monterrey to finalize his return to Liga MX, now with tigers, a club that stood out is of international magnitude and he is known even in Saudi Arabia by André-Pierre Gignac.

“There have been several Chileans in the club, the last one was Edu Vargas and when he was in Cruz Azul he told me how he was internally… the magnitude of the club, they know it even in Saudi Arabia. When I said that I had the option of coming here, all the people knew it, curiously because of Gignac. It is a club of international magnitude“, He said.

The Chilean defender commented that since he learned of the interest of the auriazul board to sign him was always ready to come, as he knew they were serious about signing him and getting his pass from Al-Shabab.

I go when I have to go and say what needs to be said, Tigres showed me their love from the first contact there wasI knew that there was a real interest and the footballer is not always in the middle of the negotiation, but my position was a ‘yes’, things were happening and that is the reality that you know”, he added.

Igor will do the medical and physical exams this Saturday morning and later he will sign a four-year contract with the felines, hoping to be able to debut on Matchday 4 of Clausura 2022, since he arrives to replace Carlos Salcedo and his imminent departure to Toronto FC of the MLS.

