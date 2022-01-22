Thor: Love and Thunder | Tessa Thompson wants to push for more LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has very little explored the love stories that are featured in its films. The theme is there, but it’s not something that is prioritized like adventure or epic battles. Each character has their romantic interest like Tony Stark with Pepper Potts, which shows more of their fight for each other in Iron Man 3 – 79%; or Thor and Jane Foster that in the first two films there is their romance, but the adventure has a higher priority.

It was until the beginning of last year where we had a story completely focused on the love of a couple with WandaVision – 95% starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, where there were battles and adventure, but it was almost hand in hand with the love story between the heroes. This year many surprises await Marvel fans, but beyond the new characters that will make their debut in their television series, one of the main Avengers reaches its fourth installment.

Thor: Love and Thunder already gives us a small glimpse in its own title of what will be in its history; In addition, it will bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will now take an important place as a heroine beyond being “the damsel in distress”. As in some comics, now the scientist will take on the mantle of Mighty Thor, a female version of the god of thunder. But not only will Foster be granted superhuman power and strength, there will also be other issues that could be involved.

During a conversation with TheWrap, Tessa Thompson spoke about her character, which is one of the few that has been openly shown as part of the LGBTQ+ community within the MCU – without forgetting that in the Loki series – 96% the protagonist also confirmed to be of the fluid gender -, in addition to the fact that Valkyrie’s approach as leader and queen of Asgard, who could now have a companion on the throne, is fundamental. The actress pointed out that it is important to find a way to make a better representation in a franchise of this size.

We talk a lot about representation, and obviously in terms of the LGBTQ+ community, there’s still a lot of work to be done. But if you look at the comics in canon, there are so many queer characters! It’s hard because Taika [Waititi] and I would have liked to go further, but in the context of movies, there is not much we can do. Unfortunately, not much time is spent on love stories in Marvel movies in general. I think it will be a little different in the new “Thor”. And to be able to play a character that is historically not written for someone who looks like me, all of that was exciting.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is the second film directed by Taika Waititi in the MCU, in addition, the film will include a fairly large cast where we see Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Y Tessa Thompson reprise their roles, as Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth return after their cameos in a stage play where they played Loki, Odin and Thor in Thor: Ragnarok – 92%. New members include Christian Bale, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe and Ben Falcone.

The premiere of the fourth installment of Thor – 77% is expected by July 8 of this year, and will feature the characters of Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, perhaps giving rise to what will come in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opens until next year.