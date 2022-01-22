“Thor 4: Love and Thunder”: Matt Damon confirms his role in his return to Marvel

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will also bring back old acquaintances like Natalie Portman. Photo: Culture Leisure

While all eyes are on Marvel’s multiversal plot, which timidly started with WandaVision, has been unleashed with Loki and that will expand with movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in a galaxy far, far away, Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder prepares to return. It will do it with its fourth installment, Thor: Love and Thunder, which will also bring back old acquaintances, such as Natalie Portman… or Matt Damon.

The fourth film in the saga will be directed again by Taika Waititi and what the transformation of Jane Foster into mighty thor, but the details of how this will happen are still being kept under wraps. What has transpired is the return of characters such as the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Dave Bautista’s Drax or Karen Gillan’s Nebula) or the Valkyrie of Tessa Thompson.

But in addition to a powerful group of heroes, who will face the villain played by Christian Bale, love and thunder it will also be full of cameos from big stars. And it is that in addition to Russell Crowe, who will play Zeus, the film will feature Melissa McCarthy, who will play a false version of Hela in the film in a small theater similar to the one that already appeared in Thor: Ragnarök and that will again feature Sam Neill (Odin), Luke Hemsworth (Thor) and Matt Damon, who will reprise his role as the fake Loki.

In statements to ComicBook, Damon confirmed that he will reprise his role as the fake Loki, noting that they’re “returning that joke” from the theater and “improving it a little bit.” “I don’t know if it’s secret or not, although everyone knows it. I went there to shoot. I think they noticed, because the paparazzi took pictures of us so that everyone knew what we were doing, “he said.

We will have to wait until May of next year, when it opens Thor: Love and Thunder, to see how Waititi updates his little Asgardian theater with Damon, Neil and company.