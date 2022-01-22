This will be Land Rover Defender 130, the eight-seat version

Patents revealed the new Land Rover Defender 130. This model will be very easy to recognize, since it is a slightly longer Defender 110.

After revealing some spy photos of the future Land Rover Defender 130, now some patents of this new version. This off-roader will be instantly recognizable as a slightly longer Defender 110.

At first glance, the model could have a relatively flat roof, a significantly longer tail, side glass and a larger rear overhang. Although this could affect your off road capabilities, will provide greater space and comfort for passengers in the rear seats.

At the moment, the brand has not released many details about the model, but in a presentation made in 2019, it suggested that the new Land Rover Defender 130 could have eight seats and a length of 5.10 meters.

New version: this is what it will look like

If the data mentioned above is correct, the new SUV could be 340mm longer than the Defender 110 and share the same wheelbase of 3.02 meters.

Furthermore, it may be drive options are shared with the Defender 110 and this means there could be a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder block with 296 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

Similarly, it could be accompanied by a 3.0-liter hybrid inline six-cylinder engine with 395 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque, as well as an engine 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 518 hp and 846 Nm of torque.

During the month of March 2021, Adrian Mardell, financial director of Jaguar Land Rover, assured that the Defender 130 could arrive in a period of time of 18 months, which suggests that It will be presented at the end of August.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona. Source: Autoweek.nl




