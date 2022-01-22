this is what we know so far – FayerWayer

Although the Tesla’s Cybertruck is yet to come to light, as its initial production was delayed until 2023, rumors about a new size arise. There would be two versions of the electric truck, the normal one and a smaller one.

Trip Chowdhry, an expert on the subject of Tesla and analyst of Global Equity Research: by March 2022 the two models of the Cybertruck will be presented.

both will count with “significant changes” in relation to the original project. The smaller version, for example, will be 15-20% smaller than the original.

The possible two versions of the Tesla Cybertruck

Chowdhry adds that Steel Dynamics remains the company’s sole supplier for electric truck exoskeletons. The company’s plants in Texas are about 160 kilometers from the Tesla Gigafactory, favoring logistics.

The Global Equities Research analyst stated that doesn’t expect Tesla to bring up the small Cybertruck during the upcoming Q4 and FY2021 earnings call, but wait until the event in March this year.

as you remember the Teslarati portal, It is not the first time that the plan of a smaller Cybertruck has been heard. Elon Musk admitted that it would make sense in the long run, because the vehicle’s original size might be too big for some territories.

The smallest version, therefore, It would not only have the advantage of being more compact, but also of having a more affordable price.

The delay in the launch of the Cybertruck

Reuters advanced the delay of Tesla in the production of the Cybertruck, focused on changing features and functions to make it more eye-catching. The initial production, in addition, would be more limited.

It is not the first time that the launch time of the electric truck has been modified. Musk had already done so from the end of 2021 to the end of 2022, and now for 2023, waiting for this latest decision to become official.

Among the details that have been heard about the vehicle, according to Business Insider, is to have four engines and drive diagonally, like a crab. Other curious products about the vehicle were also announced, such as a whistle or a beer.