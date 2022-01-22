This is the list of highest paid YouTubers: entertainment millionaires

With a name like MrBeast, it was perhaps inevitable that he would grow up to be the top of the highest paid YouTubers, like now. The 23-year-old earned $54 million in 2021, the most of any peer, as his videos racked up 10 billion views.double that of the previous year.

What do people like so much? Well the internet loves to watch stunts, and from the highest paid YouTubers MrBeast excels at delivering oversized stunts. In the past year, he’s spent 50 hours buried alive, offered 10,000 greenbacks to anyone willing to sit in a bathtub of snakes, and hosted his own version of the Squid Game, building replicas of sets from the Netflix show.

MrBeast tops our latest list of highest-paid first-time YouTubers and probably earn a place among the highest paid artists in the world. In fact, he took in $54 million that would have put him in the Top 40 of our latest Celebrity 100, a ranking of the highest-paid stars in all of entertainment, above the likes of Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie and even the BTS.

The two that are right behind MrBeast, are Jake Paul with 45 million and then the one known as Markiplier, with 38 million, would have also made the Celebrity 100, which was capped at 35 million.

In total, YouTubers collectively earned around 300 million in 2021, another record amount, 40% more than the previous year, primarily driven by increased views on their channels and the ad revenue they generate from those videos.

Needless to say, more people than ever are on YouTube these days: The platform has close to 2 billion users today, posting a 40% increase in five years, and about half of its profits come from ad revenue.

In this sense, to further increase their salary, all these stars have branded product lines and are engaged in various ways to generate additional income on platforms such as Twitch, Snap, Facebook, even podcasts, buying NFTs, and even hamburgers.

It bears mentioning that some have signed lucrative deals with Spotter, a Los Angeles startup that buys the rights to old YouTube videos.

Their fat checks make one thing very clear: It’s getting harder to distinguish a digital star from a movie star like Angelina Jolie.

These are the highest paid YouTubers

Thanks to that increase in views, his 2021 payout is almost double what #1 grossed last year. Yet another of his eye-catching 2021 projects: MrBeast Burger, an app and menu that lets fans order MrBeast-branded meals at 1,600 restaurants across the country that have partnered with him to fulfill orders.

MrBeast handles the marketing, pushing the burgers to his nearly 90 million YouTube subscribers. He and the restaurants then split the proceeds from the orders. So far, the operation has sold 5 million sandwiches.

Jake Paul returns to this list of the highest paid YouTubers; he last did so in 2018 with $21.5 million in earnings, largely thanks to his boxing tickets. He fought three highly publicized matches last year with a couple of MMA fighters: one with Ben Askren, two with Tyron Woodley, and he won them all.

In many ways, boxing, a sport long populated by controversial stars, is a natural choice for Paul, who is no stranger to controversy. He had been one of the most popular names on YouTube until his brother Logan posted a December 2017 video shot in a Japanese forest infamous as a suicide site.

Fans hated it, considering it clearly in poor taste, and the backlash hit both Paul brothers. Their sponsors cut them down and YouTube demonetized them. Now, they can earn again from YouTube ads, but Jake posts less frequently than before and uses the site mainly to market his boxing career, which now accounts for almost 90% of his earnings.

Few social media stars can rock merch like Markiplier, who saw especially strong sales of t-shirts, hoodies and other tie-in items for his Unus Annus series, the main reason his earnings have nearly doubled from our list. previous.

The Unus Annus videos were a collaboration with fellow YouTuber Ethan Nestor-Darling and were posted on Markiplier’s YouTube channel beginning in 2019. A year later, Markiplier deliberately removed them.

Now, Markiplier hopes to remake himself as a television star. In 2021, he filmed a television adaptation of The Edge of Sleep, a post-apocalyptic thriller that he initially dramatized as a podcast in 2019; the TV project still needs a home, and he hopes to sell the series to a company like Netflix or Hulu later this year.

Markiplier remains a popular YouTube fixture (31 million subscribers), having first cemented his fame by recording himself playing things like Five Nights at Freddy’s, a video game about a haunted pizzeria.

What started as the duo doing a nerdy daily talk show, Good Mythical Morning, has grown into something of an empire with spin-offs and brand extensions, increasing their views and earnings on YouTube.

One of his most successful efforts: Mythical Kitchen, a cooking series with a separate host, Josh Scherer. The two-year-old show already has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Another initiative is their Mythical Accelerator fund through which they intend to invest 5 million dollars in other YouTubers. In this regard, they made their first deal in 2021, contributing an undisclosed sum to up-and-coming Jarvis Johnson. And in October, they honored a longtime fan’s request to drop their family act, hosting a two-hour special, for which they sold 70,000 tickets for up to $50 each.

We’d say ‘Unspeakable’ to this young man who can’t stop talking about Minecraft, the pixelated video game that’s now a childhood staple of many. More than 20 million people subscribe to his four YouTube channels, where he posts videos of himself playing Minecraft and other games.

In other clips, he does things like fill a room with live alligators. Born in Houston as Nathan Graham, he has posted consistently to YouTube for the past decade. Last year, Unspeakable sold its YouTube video catalog to Spotter, betting it can use the lump sum to grow its business faster rather than wait for the videos to rack up ad revenue.

In this regard, it’s worth mentioning that Spotter is now one of the largest independent owners of YouTube content, and has made several deals like the Unspeakable back catalog in recent years.

Nastya also made a deal with Spotter last year, selling the rights to her old YouTube videos to the firm for cash up front and keeping the rights to any new videos she posts.

The seven-year-old, who emigrated from Russia with her parents, has attracted 87.5 million subscribers to her Like Nastya channel, where she recounts her life in prosaic installments. Your biggest hits of 2021? videos on how to decorate Halloween cupcakes and how to spend time with his best friends, Evelyn and Adrian.

Along with Spotter’s money, she and her corporate caretakers have added other brand extensions, including a full line of products.

Ryan started on YouTube at the tender age of 4, checking out and playing with toys. Now that he is 10 years old, his parents and others who protect his business interests, including former Disney executive Chris Williams, are increasingly focused on keeping his brand alive as his playing time runs out.

The answer, they hope, may be the animated characters that co-star with Ryan. For now, his main YouTube channel, Ryan’s World, maintains 31 million subscribers and a huge line of branded products and toys that are sold in big box retailers like Target and Walmart.

If it sounds dangerous to you, it’s gold for this sports comedy quintet (twins Coby and Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney). His videos are full of things like someone bench pressing 405 pounds underwater and walking on the wings of a biplane in mid-flight. What’s better than watching these stunts online? See them up close and personal: The group will be doing their third live tour this summer in 24 cities and for the bravest at heart at home, Dude Perfect last year published 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff, a 250-page book filled with of photos and step-by-step instructions.

Like his brother Jake, Logan returns to this list after a 2017 scandal drove both brothers apart. And just like Jake, Logan has turned to boxing. He had a fight last June against former world champion Floyd Mayweather, which, as an exhibition fight, had no official winner.

As Logan continues to rehab his image, he had one of the first celebrity NFT launches with a 5 million sale this past February, while his podcast, Impaulsive, generated over 100 million views on YouTube during 2021.

Preston has several YouTube channels, but the name of the most popular one, PrestonPlayz, says all you need to know about him: he plays a lot of video games, mainly Minecraft. Nearly 12 million people have subscribed to that channel over the last four years, and it has done a good job of keeping it fresh: In one of its most recent videos, it created a playable Minecraft version of the Squid Game challenges.

Regarding the method used to create this list, it should be mentioned that these estimates measured earnings from January 1 to December 31, 2021, a change from our previous lists, which looked at pay from June to on December 31, 2021.

