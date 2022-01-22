Third A Quiet Place Movie Delayed, New Release Date Set

Fans will have to wait a few months longer than expected for the third entry in the A peaceful place series of horror films as Paramount Pictures has delayed the film several months.

The original release date of the A peaceful place the spin-off was March 31, 2023. It has now been pushed back to September 22, 2023. The change comes after Paramount also changed the release dates of Mission: Impossible 7 Y 8.

The third film in Paramount’s film series is described as “more like a spin-off than a third part” and plot details are being kept under wraps. The story is said to be based on an original idea by John Krasinski, who directed, wrote and starred in the first two installments.

Jeff Nichols (Shelter, Mud) was initially attached to write and direct the project, but left to focus on another untitled sci-fi feature for Paramount. Now Pork Director and writer Michael Sarnoski is attached to direct.

Krasinski will produce the film through his Sunday Night production company with company co-founder Allyson Seeger serving as executive producer. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are also attached to produce for Platinum Dunes.

A Quiet Place Part IIalso starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou, was released on May 28, 2021. The film has grossed over $297 million at the worldwide box office.