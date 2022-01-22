They reveal the generous gesture of Johnny Depp to keep fellow ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ safe

Johnny Depp is known to be a generous partner among the actors who have been able to work with him. this confirmed it Kevin McNally, who played the role of Mr. Gibbs in the movies of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. The actor revealed the gifts that Depp gave to the members of the team during the recordings.

Johnny Depp and the generous gift for the workers of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Kevin said that Johnny Depp bought several coats for the members of the production to ensure they did not get cold while filming in Britain.He also gave them leather wallets that had the tattoo on his arm engraved on them.

This information had already been revealed by a member of the production, who in 2010 said the actor had given 500 coats worth $75,000 to the workers. This happened because the actor was worried about the workers because they were working in the rain and in the cold, so he decided to act.

Depp wasn’t the only one giving gifts on the set of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’ Kevin said that Geoffrey Rush, who plays the role of Captain Barbossa, gave everyone a black pearl as a parting gift.

Kevin said that he still had the pearl and that after all these years he still hadn’t set it up in a piece of jewelry, but he would soon.

Now that Depp will no longer be part of the saga, Margot Robbie will be the protagonist in the new film and it is rumored that the actress wants it to be an LGBTTTIQ character.

Meanwhile Johnny Depp continues to wage a legal battle against his ex-wife, without a certain future about what will happen to his career in Hollywood, which has been affected due to the scandals of his past marriage.

Johnny Depp wins a battle against Amber Heard

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues and it was recently revealed that the actor had achieved a victory in the case. According to The Independent, Depp’s legal team managed to gain access to Heard’s phone to try to prove that the actress faked photos of her injuries after an alleged physical abuse she suffered in 2015.

According to Page Six, in 2015, When Amber filed a domestic violence report and the Los Angeles police arrived on the scene, they found no injuries to the actress. nor did they find any signs of a disturbance in the penthouse.

According to Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, the actress and her friends would have fabricated the photographs later and used them to get a temporary restraining order and ask for $7 million in divorce settlement.

In 2018 Heard wrote an article about the alleged abuse he suffered in the Washington Post, where he said he suffered from two black eyes, a broken nose and a split lip, however he never named Johnny Depp. In response, the actor sued his ex for 50 million dollars.

Another statement from Depp’s legal team against Heard is that The actress would have lied when she declared that she had donated the 7 million from her divorce to the children’s hospital in Los Angeles.

A New York judge has ordered the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to present documents proving that he received a donation from actress Amber Heard as part of the settlement she made to divorce Johnny Depp.

Johnny’s attorneys filed a petition in the New York Supreme Court last May asking the ACLU to hand over the documents they have requested. Said documents would prove that Amber fulfilled her promise to divide the 7 million dollars she received as part of her divorce in 2016, as she claims. So far the ACLU has refused to provide the documents.

Under the divorce agreement, she would donate the money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Depp wanted to know this information for use in the $50 million defamation lawsuit filed against Heard after she wrote an article on domestic violence in the Washington Post alluding to her relationship with the actor.

For your part Heard said she had not been dishonest about the donations to the ACLU and the children’s hospital, detailing that she had said she would pay that $7 million back over 10 years.

The judge granted 23 of the 24 requests made by the actor in the motion. This means that the civil rights organization will have to present evidence of Heard’s contribution.

According to the Daily Mail, what the judge refused to grant was the request for documents related to the actress’s role as an ACLU ambassador.