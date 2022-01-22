They record a powerful flare fired from the Sun (VIDEO)
Published:
22 Jan 2022 02:15 GMT
The burst of energy appears as a bright flash of light in the upper right region of our star.
NASA published this Friday impressive images of a powerful flare that is launched from the Sun.
The burst of energy, which appears as a bright flash of light in the upper right region of our star, was classified as level M5.5 or mid level and peaked at 06:01 (GMT) on January 20, 2022.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which constantly monitors solar activity thanks to the project’s space telescope, captured an image of the event.
According to a statement issued by the US space agency, the “flares and solar flares can affect radio communicationspower grids, and navigation signals present risks to spacecraft and astronauts.”
M-class solar flares are second tallest guy behind X-class flares, which can go up to X20, representing an extreme solar event.
Mid-Level Flare Erupts From SunThe Sun emitted a mid-level solar flare on Jan. 20, 2022, peaking at 1:01 am EST. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event. pic.twitter.com/7zWXL9yFZT
— Sawt al-Eaql (@Belial56262244) January 21, 2022