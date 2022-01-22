They prepare a documentary series on the relationship and divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In case you’re still not sick of hearing about Johnny Depp and his divorce, and subsequent legal battles, from Amber Heard, a two-part documentary is in development that aims to tell the points of view of both actors in this tangled and complicated. rivalry that has dragged them to court and the tabloids for years. This in an attempt to offer clarity to what is really at stake for both of them.

In accordance with VarietyDiscovery prepares a documentary divided into two parts about the divorce of Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp. Each installment will follow the point of view of one of the two interpreters who have gone through one of the most heartbreaking and scandalous separations in Hollywood. About the project, this is what he said Charlotte Reidvice president of entertainment for Discovery:

The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be hugely divisive, among fans and the general public. We intend to make a documentary that will explore the story from each one’s perspective, so that the viewer can go beyond the headlines and understand who they are and decide who they should believe in this complicated human story. We think it’s a very compelling contemporary story about truth and lies and we hope it will open up a conversation with our viewers on Discovery.

As you know, after their divorce in 2016, Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Zombieland – 90%, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%) accused Depp (Who does Gilbert Grape love? – 89%, Scissorhands – 91%, Dead Man- 71%) of having hit her and claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence. This caused the actor to begin to have, among many other problems, the kind of reputation that he eventually fought against a newspaper that called him a “wife beater”, a trial that he lost when the British court decided that there was enough evidence to refer to he was thus founded.

After that failure in court, and a series of leaks from both sides about what really happened in that relationship, including a call in which Heard bullies him and admits to hitting him, Depp started another lawsuit, this time against his former partner. , in United States. This case is still in progress and both sides are preparing to try to clarify, once and for all, what really happened.

The new documentary will feature interviews with expert lawyers, first-hand material on the couple’s relationship, and testimony from sources close to both. It will be necessary to see if, by dividing the series in two and centering each of the parts, it achieves a balance and does not opt ​​for one or the other. After all, it is perfectly possible that both have been victims and perpetrators of each other and revealing how complicated the dynamics within a violent relationship can be would be an interesting contribution.

There is still no release date for this documentary, which will be titled Johnny vs. Amber, which is sure to gain as much attention as others on contemporary celebrities such as Allen v. Farrow- 85% or Leaving Neverland – 90%. It is unknown if Depp and Heard have been contacted by the producers or how they feel about their relationship being intruded on while still locked in a legal battle.

