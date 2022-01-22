They filter the variants of the Avengers in the UCM

UNITED STATES.- Although the productions of Marvel Studios are characterized by their great secrecy to avoid possible leaks, sometimes that secrecy is truncated by the enormous merchandising machinery. Such is the case of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, where a line of products related to the film could have ruined one of its great surprises: the appearance of an alternative version of the Avengers.

The medium The Cosmic Circus found on Amazon a list in which various promotional items from the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch appear. One of them is a T-shirt that includes an Avengers logo completely different from the more than recognizable insignia of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, thus hinting that it may be a variant of the team from an alternate reality.

The image, published via Twitter by the user LeQGdesSupers, shows a version of “A” from “Avengers” on a black background, very different from the one seen so far in the UCM. Surrounded by a silver ring and with a red background circumference, the termination of the illustrious A, is outlined as the tip of an arrow dividing the letter itself and going through it.

The description of a t-shirt from ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ aurait teased the presence of #Avengers (multiverse version): “The Avengers t-shirt presents the logo of the greatest heroes of the Earth who pourraient well come from a nouveau multivers.” (@Amazon) pic.twitter.com/7ud753Xcbn — Le QG des Supers (@LeQGdesSupers) January 20, 2022

One of the theories circulating among fans about this new Avengers symbol is that Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme may possibly attempt to assemble a team made up of heroes from across the multiverse during the movie. Together with them, he would try to stanch the chaos that he caused when trying to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he cast the spell to safeguard his identity and that led to the arrival of villains from other realities.

Precisely, much has been speculated about the appearance of various Marvel characters in the film directed by Sam Raimi. According to the latest related leaks, the plot of the film would include the return of characters such as the X-Men, highlighting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and the arrival of new ones such as Tony’s variant. Stark as Iron Man, played by Tom Cruise, or the presentation of Mr. Fantastic with the face of John Krasinski.

While to unravel what will happen and whether or not a new formation of the Avengers will appear in Doctor Strange 2, fans of the character will have to wait until May 6 when the film will be released in which Benedict Cumberbatch will return as the master of the mystical arts. .

Next to him will be Elizabeth Olsen incarnated again as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch; Benedict Wong, who will once again be his faithful companion Wong; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange’s rival Mordo; and the actress Xochitl Gómez who will debut at the UCM as the new heroine, América Chávez, whose powers may well be key to the multiversal plot.

WITH INFORMATION FROM EXCELSIOR