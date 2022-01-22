“They are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed.” Kate Winslet says she knows actors who remain in the closet for fear of how it would affect their careers

Kate Winslet He was finally left out of the Oscar race for his performance in ‘Ammonite’, the film inspired by the life of paleontologist Mary Anning. A film marked by the lesbian romance between her character and the one played by saoirse ronan and for which Winslet is still giving interviews, and now we want to draw your attention to one published by The Sunday Times.

The Oscar winner for ‘The Reader’ has confessed in the interview that she knows quite a few actors who are afraid of being made public your sexual orientation for fear of how that might affect their careers:

I can’t tell you the number of young actors I know, some well known and some just starting out, who are terrified that their sexuality will come out and get in the way of getting straight roles.

It’s nobody’s business

The actress did not give a name., but he did comment on the sad advice a new agent recently gave to a performer who isn’t exactly a nobody:

A well-known actor just hired an American agent who told him, “I understand you’re bisexual. I wouldn’t advertise it.” I can think of at least four actors who are hiding their sexuality. It is painful, because they are afraid of being discovered. And that’s how they say “I don’t want to be found out.”

Winslet was blunt in assuring that “Hollywood needs to get rid of that old-fashioned ‘He can’t play straight characters because he’s apparently gay’ bullshit.“, also highlighting that it affects men more and that “actors, in some cases, are choosing not to go public for personal reasons. And it’s nobody’s business“.

In addition, the actress did not pass the bulge before the fact that plays a lesbian in ‘Ammonite’ when she’s not in real life, but there it was as forceful and clear as in the rest of his statements: