These could be the presenters of the Oscars 2022

In addition to the actor from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Academy takes into account other well-known figures. Check out the list with Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and more!

There is a ceremony that annually attracts all the attention of moviegoers: the Oscar awards. After some editions somewhat complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, the next installment generates enormous expectations for industry workers and movie lovers. However, there is something that is not entirely clear: Will they have only one presenter? Here we tell you the list of celebrity names handled by the Academy!

One of the actors summoned to lead the well-known event would have been Tom Holland, the actor who plays Peter Parker and who insists that Spider-Man: No Way Home should win at least one statuette. Apparently, the organization is in talks to designate the host of the next March 27th. This detail would change everything, since for four years the gala has not had a single driver.

The presentation of Jimmy Kimmel 2018 was the last time the Oscars had just one presenter. From then on, each category featured different celebrities to announce the winners, causing the audience to lose interest. In order to reverse this situation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would be summoning a few actors and Variety was in charge of announcing the names that are taken into account.

Dwayne Johnson He was one of the stars summoned to play the role of master of ceremonies in the most important night of cinema but, due to scheduling problems, he would have rejected the proposal. Also, it transpired that kevin hart He held talks to occupy the same position, although the shooting of a film in Europe would make it impossible for him to be part of the gala.

After conducting the awards ceremony twice, Jimmy Kimmel reappeared on the list. For its part, Tiffany Haddish, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are other of the public’s favorite actresses who could dazzle at the next installment of the Oscars 2022. However, the strongest candidates so far would be Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the protagonists of Only Murders in the Building.

+ Will Tom Holland host the Oscars with Zendaya?

The idea sounds very attractive to recover the audience once again. Regarding the presence of the actors of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is suspected that Holland could not be part of the press tour of Uncharted. Despite this, the British actor assured: “I would be hosting the fucking Oscars! Doing it alone would be cool, but if it’s with Zendaya, someone I love, it would be even better. I believe that a shared experience is always better than a solo experience.”.