These are the functions of the WhatsApp secret menu

applications for smartphones What WhatsApp, multiplatform messaging program, are here to stay and now reinvent themselves. Hence, one of the main focuses of attention in his last upgrade be your secret menu. Do you know what we are talking about? Do you know where it is activated?

Because there is a WhatsApp function, instant messaging application for smartphones owned by Goal, which is talked about much less.

And it is to be able to get this kind of relationship out of shortcuts that will allow you to do several things in the application itself without having to open it.

For iOS and Android

Comfortable, right? Do not lose detail of what we tell you and take advantage of your WhatsApp from today.

And it is that everyone uses the WhatsApp message as the main means of communication in this century. But not everyone uses it just to write.

Regardless of the type of mobile we have, and its operating system , since we can use it for both iOS as for Android , these new shortcuts arrive.

You can also send fake locations to another person, but what we bring today is a trick that people often overlook.

Click on the icon

You have on your desktop background all the Applications well ordered, and among them is WhatsApp, where when you press without removing your finger on the icon, a small menu will appear.

Do not lose detail of all the functions that it offers you to perform directly WhatsApp. It is a small menu where you will have different options.

You already know that as in other apps, in WhatsApp you will also see the classic delete App or share App, but now you can also get to the camera or a chat with a touch.

How? Pointing to a new chat or camera, where the camera of your smartphone for you to send a snapshot to someone.

This method is much faster and more agile than opening the application, searching for the conversation itself, taking the photo and then sending it.

So you save those seconds that can be vital if what you want is a selfie treacherously with someone, or you want to pull the reel with an image that if you don’t take quickly, it will escape, like photographing a bird.

Another function that also attracts attention is that you can share your contact directly via QR, that is, a type of two-dimensional barcode.

So you won’t need to give the number to that person you want to add, all you have to do is pull the QR code and the technology will do the rest.