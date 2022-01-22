These are the first stores Jennifer Lopez visits when she goes shopping

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Jennifer López celebrates her 20-year career with a luxurious photo session and the remake of one of her classic video clips Jennifer Lopez is 51 but looks much younger.

In addition to his personality, JLo has a closet full of designer clothes that are the envy of all. One of the first stores The one you visit every time you shop is House of CB, founded by the British Conna Walker in 2010, which stands out for its fitted garments and custom designs for its most exclusive clients.

On a trip she made to France with her ex-partner, Alex Rodríguez, in 2017, she published a dress from this firm that had a large neckline and openings on the sides that made it very sexy. This look is no longer available on the website, but other similar options retail for around $129 GBP.

The American firm Coach is one of the favorites Diva from the Bronx and in a photo on Instagram she is seen wearing a coat they designed in honor of the late artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. It is very common to see her with unique pieces, since she is a fan of trends and she uses the latest fashion.

As for the most recognized luxury brands, Jennifer Lopez always bet on Dior and this is how she was seen a few weeks ago when she was walking through New York on the arm of her boyfriend, Ben Affleck. On this occasion, she chose an outfit from the French maison’s fall/winter 2020 collection in shades of green.

One of her most praised casual looks was when she was on her way to the Jimmy Kimmel show and she wore an amazing set of Brunello Cucinelliwhich he combined with boots from his favorite designer, louboutin. JLo knows class, style and good taste, but she does not stop surprising everyone every time the cameras find her walking down the street.