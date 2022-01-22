These are the 3 free Xbox games for Free Play Days

For the fans there is good news, because it is time for another round of free games for Xbox thanks to Free Play Days. More games are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold members, and they’re ready to download right now. Of course, this week it is the turn of games from a well-known saga from which some games recently left Xbox Game Pass. These are the three Yakuza Remastered Collection games.

All these are currently available on Xbox Game Pass. However, if you want to add these games to your collection, thanks to being included in the free Xbox games for Free Play Days, they have some extra discounts.

Free Xbox games for Free Play Days

As always, remember that you’ll need Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take advantage of free Xbox games for Free Play Days. They will be available from today until Sunday, January 23 at the last minute. For most of us, the key part of this is that all these games are on sale during the weekend, and the Yakuza Remastered Collection is no exception. So if you’ve been thinking of picking up one of these games individually, you can do so within the next few days.

This is the Complete list of free Xbox games for Free Play Days for this weekend available from now: