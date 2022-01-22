The Williams Method (2021) review: Will Smith shines in an effective sports drama that leaves you wanting a movie centered on Venus and Serena

Biopics have proven to be very interesting films for those actors who want to win a Oscar. A list reviewing all the interpreters who have won for giving life to a real person would be endless and I doubt that the Hollywood Academy will stop recognizing this type of work.

Will Smith He has already played that card on several occasions, reaching the nomination for ‘ali’ and ‘In search of happiness’ -because of ‘The truth hurts’ he ended up staying out of the applicants-, and now he fights back with ‘The Williams method’. Positioned today as the great favorite for the Oscar, the truth is that he offers a great performance in a film that may not be brilliant, but it is very effective handling the story it tells.

The Will Smith Show

Arguably the match of ‘The Williams method’ three sets are played. The first is the Will Smith show, an hour more focused on the actor showing off his acting skills than anything else. That does not mean that he ignores other elements of the story, but the film is telling us about the efforts so that his two daughters fulfill the plan that he has devised for them to sweep the world of tennis.

Director Reinaldo Marcus Greenn accompanies that phase of the film looking for a finish that one usually associates with prestigious dramas, from his staging work to the sober visual touch provided by the photography of Robert Elswit to transport us to the time in which the story takes place, but reducing the most dramatic aspects to a minimum, thus achieving a certain timeless touch that serves to reinforce the most universal element of the story.





Yes, it is the story of the road to triumph of Venus and Serena Williamspaying special attention to the role his father played in it, but ‘The Williams Method’ is telling more than the story of a historic success, so he bets on a relaxed but fluid approach, even in moments of greater dramatic intensity such as when the protagonist takes a beating.

And it is that the unnecessary effects seem not to interest Green too much, who prefers to focus more on the global drawing of the story, finding for this a great ally in Smith, who here sacrifices his tendency to pull charisma to try to reflect the complexities of Richard Williams.

the rest of the match





Once the first set is settled, a much more interesting second begins, where Smith once again has a dominant presence trying to impose his criteria whenever a decision arises along the way. However, the best thing about ‘The Williams method’ during those minutes is seeing the growing frustration of the coach embodied by Jon Bernthal.

Bernthal’s own signing reveals itself to be a great success from the first moment because one is always predisposed to see him explode due to the limitations that the protagonist sets. Again, the script signed by Zach Baylin flee from grandiloquence. His plan, like that of Williams, will be more or less liked -here it could be blamed that it becomes a bit predictable and that it dramatically stagnates beyond that, so to speak, rivalry between Bernthal and Williams-, but It is clear and consistent.





Throughout those two sets, ‘The Williams Method’ also has plenty of time to show tennis matches so that the evolution of Venus Williams is reflected on the screen, and that is the film at the end is the story of his rise to glory, with Serena’s growth more in the background. The latter is what gives rise to the most intense moment in the film’s drama, and that which arises through a simple conversation.

The last set already focuses on Venus (saniyya sydney), and it does so by following the real story in such a way that Spanish viewers are sure to get a good surprise on screen. That’s when ‘The Williams Method’ focuses more on its sports drama nature, but it knows how to do it with the necessary emotion so that it doesn’t matter if you decided to refresh what happened before through Wikipedia.

In short





‘The Williams Method’ is a good biopic and also an estimable sports drama. The doubt remains that perhaps it would have worked better by focusing the story on the Williams sisters and not on their father, but I am also clear that sooner rather than later a film centered on her figure will arrive. This is still an interesting appetizer about its beginnings.