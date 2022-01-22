The unrecognizable state of Tom Cruise in his last public appearance

LThe last public appearance of the actor from ‘Mission Impossible’ is leaving all kinds of opinions and criticisms on social networks. Tom Cruise wanted to be one more fan of the Giants game against the Dodgers that was played in San Francisco, but what was going to be a relaxing day for him has turned into a whirlwind of speculation.

All comments are related to your face, which is found to the naked eye, more swollen than we previously recognized. Some speculate that age is already taking its toll on him, others that he has put on a lot of weight and finally those who think that the celebrity has had an aesthetic touch-up.

This has caused a barrage of comments and criticism: “Do you have an allergic reaction?”, “What have you done to a beautiful face? Stop putting rubbish on your face, please!”, are some of the negative reactions that have fallen on Tom, who was at the game with his son Connor.

On the other hand, there are users who have been more understandable and who criticize all kinds of bad comments towards the actor: “I’m sick of Twitter criticizing people for their weight fluctuations. People are allowed to gain and lose weight, stop being fatphobic!!” replied a Twitter user.