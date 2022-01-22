The success of Rivian benefits Ford, which has taken 8,200 million for its pocket – News – Hybrids and Electric

The state of the current market is curious. The explosion of electric mobility has attracted new entrants to the industry and the most classic brands have seen their throne attacked by small manufacturers that are gaining more and more weight. Rivian is one of the most attractive brands in the eyes of investors. Its shares on the stock market are worth a lot, and thanks to that a direct rival like Ford, rubs his hands at the profits achieved in the last quarter of last year. Seeing is believing.

At the end of last year, RJ Scaringe’s company was ready to go public. After months of preparations, the stars aligned for the company, launching its first share offering on the stock exchanges. With just a few hundred cars on the streets, the revaluation of the company has been impressive, so much so that its shares trade at exorbitant prices. Rivian’s profit is Ford’s own profit.

After hitting a high point of $172.01 per share, Rivian’s stock has been falling in recent months on the arrival of new rival models to its brand new Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S. When it went public, Ford took approximately 12% of the total shares issued by Rivian, and hence the profits of one generate income in the other. Such is the situation that those from Detroit have estimated revenues of 8,200 million dollars in the last quarter of 2021.

At least that is what Ford has published in its results report for last year, a year that has been especially profitable for the American company. Its products are being well accepted in the markets, although the crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of supplies have caused some damage to the assembly lines, having to reduce the volume of production in some of its plants. .

Despite the good data collected by Ford, Rivian is at the lowest moment in the attraction in the parks. At the close of January 18, a share of the company was paid at 73.16 dollars, far from the 172 dollars that it was worth on November 16, the day that first round of stock finally launched. The failure to meet production expectations by the end of the year, and the birth of new and powerful rivals, has caused investors to no longer trust the electric startup as much.

Nonetheless, Rivian’s market capitalization hovers around $66 billion. Crazy if we take into account that it is positioned above other large manufacturers. Without going any further, Ford, a company with hundreds of thousands of workers and dozens of cars, has a total valuation of 97,430 million dollars. There was a time when Rivian was worth more than the Ford Motor Company itself. In valuation, all of them are far from Tesla, which currently has a value of more than a billion dollars, more than the GDP of Spain.