The shipwreck of Monte Cervantes and the legend of the captain who visited as a gala to sink with his ship

Monte Cervantes, when it was abandoned by passengers. It had been launched in 1928 in Germany

Carlos Ladislao Bustos from Entre Ríos was up to his waist in water. Not caring about his safety, he helped passengers into lifeboats. He was a photographer in the magazine Faces and masks since its creation in 1898 and fate wanted him to be one of the ship’s passengers Mount Cervantes, mortally wounded after ramming a submerged rock in the Beagle Channel.

That afternoon of Wednesday, January 22, 1930, while assisting the passengers, especially women and children, he took photographs that over time acquired a high historical value. They illustrate this note.

The Monte Cervantes, built at the German shipyard Blohm und Voss, had been launched on August 25, 1927. Weighing 13,600 tons and almost 160 meters long, it was designed both for transporting immigrants from Europe to America and for tourist trips. It could transport two thousand passengers in two classes, and its complement was 300 crew members. It belonged to the company Sociedad Hamburgo Sudamericana.

Captain Dreyer with his pilot Hepe, walking through Magallanes, two days before the tragedy. Photograph taken by Carlos L. Bustos

His short life accumulated not too flattering antecedents. While they finished the works before launching it, suffered a fire. And on January 25, 1928 crashed into an iceberg in the arctic and could be saved thanks to the presence of a Russian icebreaker, who assisted him.

It was promoted as a tourist ship, with popular rates. At ten o’clock in the morning of January 15, 1930, with 1,117 passengers on board, it set sail from Dock A of the port of Buenos Aires. His route included Puerto Madryn, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia and from there the return. His captain was Theodore Dreyer, a German born December 2, 1874, married with two daughters. He was a sailor with experience in sailing the Nordic fjords, but not in the Fuegian channels. To do this, he had the assistance of the pilot Rodolfo Hepe, who was familiar with them.

Moment in which the passengers, with their life jackets, board the boats that will bring them closer to the coast

On the 22nd, after about fifteen hours of layover, he left Ushuaia and instead of taking the usual route, he went through a path that was not recommended. At that moment, most of the passengers were on deck, marveling at the scenery. The lighthouse of Les Eclaireurs, which had been operating since 1920 in the middle of a series of islets, in the northeast of the Beagle Channel, could be seen outlined.

It had been about seven miles from Ushuaia when at 12:45 it collided with a submerged rock, which did not appear on the nautical charts, and opened a course of water in the bow. The ship began to flood. The boat, somewhat tilted, was stranded with the propellers out of the water.

Shocked passengers, like the case of this woman after reuniting with her daughter

Dreyer ordered to abandon ship. Each of the passengers, with their life jackets on, were boarding the 30 boats. Thanks to the distress signal issued by the captain, they were assisted by the Vicente Fidel López transport and the Godoy boat, which was serving the Ushuaia prison. The evacuation was done in an hour.

The passengers were taken to Estancia Remolino, property of the Anglican pastor John Lawrence and from there they were transferred to the city.

The city was shocked by the event. Its population did not reach a thousand inhabitants. The passengers stayed in private homes, in barracks and in prison facilities. Many were fed with the food consumed by the convicts.

The next day the ship’s crew took care of bringing the luggage ashore. On the deck stood out the figure of Captain Dreyer coordinating the tasks.

On the 24th, Monte Cervantes tilted and partially sank.

The evacuation was coordinated by the captain and his crew. Within an hour everyone had left Monte Cervantes

Several stories surround Dreyer’s final fate. One version tells that he dressed in his gala uniform, with his medals, and decided to sink with the ship. An officer from one of the boats that participated in the rescue urged him to abandon the ship, but he refused. As the ship lurched, two of the accompanying officers managed to jump overboard. Others say that he tied himself to the rudder and another more unlikely version maintains that he reached Navarino Island and was never seen again. The truth is that his wife offered a reward for those who could provide information about his whereabouts.

Because the captain’s body never turned up.

On January 28, the passengers undertook the return to Buenos Aires in the Mount Sarmiento.

The ship had a hole in the bow, which had sunk, exposing the propellers

Starting in 1943, Leopoldo Simoncini’s Salvamar company set out to revive it. With much effort, the engines were recovered, the funnels and masts were removed, in order to lighten it. With floats placed on its sides, the project was to free it from the stranding and take it to Ushuaia. There was a failed attempt on July 20, 1954, but on October 6 of that year it was unlocked. Unfortunately, on the way to Ushuaia, when it was being towed, one of the floats and a rope became detached, it listed to starboard and sank to a depth of 100 meters.

Photographer Bustos recorded both the rescue and the arrival of the passengers in Buenos Aires. He was born in Gualeguay in 1877 and since 1895 he lived in San Nicolás de los Arroyos, where his father was in charge of the Post Office. He was also a plastic artist and participated in the third voyage of the Fragata Sarmiento, between 1902 and 1903. He died in San Nicolás a year after the shipwreck.

Carlos Bustos was a photographer and plastic artist. He participated in the third voyage of the Fraga Sarmiento. Died February 1931

Not many years ago they delivered to the Museum of the End of the World some elements of the ship, which were in the possession of Leopoldo Simoncini. Two salad bowls, two deep white earthenware soup plates, a white earthenware cup with an embedded mollusk, a chop or a beer jug, also with a mollusk and a 14-centimeter-diameter bronze nut that belonged to one of the propellers of the ship were delivered to the Museum.

There is a street in Ushuaia that remembers the captain Dreyer. It is a short artery between Hipólito Bouchard and Governor Manuel Fernández Valdez, a tribute to that sailor about whom there is no certainty how he died, but yes decided to disappear with his ship, in the frozen waters of Fuegian.

