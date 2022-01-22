The scandals that the writer hid in her ‘Out of Africa’

KAren Blixen did not have a farm in Africa, as he claimed in the opening lines of Memories of Africa. It is one of the inaccuracies of his book, later turned into a film with Meryl Streep in the role of the Danish writer.

The farm was not hers, it belonged to a company, the Karen Coffee Company, financed by her family to support Karen’s African adventure. A very expensive adventure: from 1913 to 1931, his family invested –and lost– the equivalent of 13.5 million euros today.

They are revelations of a new biography of Karen Blixen where there are differences with her Memories of Africa. In The lioness. Karen Blixen in Africa (Wind Editions), Tom Buk-Swienty points out myths and idealizations that embellished the story of Karen Blixen in Kenya. The reality was harsher and less romantic than in the book and the movie.

The dream of being a baroness

On December 28, 1913, 28-year-old Karen Christence Dinesen set sail from Naples for Mombasa. She was to meet her fiancé and second cousin, 27-year-old Swedish Baron Bror Fredrik von Blixen-Finecke, who had earlier left with the equivalent of almost three million euros given to him by Karen’s family to buy a farm in the highlands of East Africa, about 20 kilometers from Nairobi, where they would grow coffee. The money was put mainly by Ingeborg Westenholz (Karen’s mother) and her uncle Aage.

They supported the company because they believed it would be a good business and to help Karen, who had always dreamed of an adventurous life. Perhaps he wanted to emulate his father, Wilhelm Dinesen, an Army captain who lived for a time with the Chippewa Indians in the American West. According to Dominique de Saint-Pern, author of the biography Karen Blixen (Circe), Wilhelm was a charismatic and complex man: he committed suicide in terror because he had syphilis. Karen was 10 years old.

He had lost the farm and his great love. She was sick, bankrupt… she tried to kill herself: there is a suicide note



Tom Buk-Swienty recounts that Karen married Bror because she was attracted to being a baroness: her maternal family was wealthy and intellectually refined, but she had no title, and she cared about having one. She was a cultured woman, educated at home, multilingual, good at drawing and writing. She was also very flirtatious and sybaritic. To Kenya he takes his glassware, porcelain and crockery, his dog and some furniture.

In Aden Farah boards the ship, a Somali servant hired by Bror to assist her. Farah will be an important support for Karen. In addition, according to her biographer, it is essential for her to have a servant. They arrive at the port of Kilindini on January 14, 1914 and that same morning Karen and Bror get married. When they arrive at their farm, they are greeted with their thousands of Kikuyu songs: quite a spectacle, with the men naked. The house is primitive, made of stone and without a veranda. It is attached to the dense virgin forest. Oh, but it has “the only toilet in all of British East Africa,” she writes to her mother. They are 258 hectares; the majority, of tropical forest. For the workforce they have the help of Chief Kinanjui, and Uncle Aage has sent six Swedish helpers.

Karen decorates her new home with plaqué chandeliers and Chinese-patterned antiques. It is crucial for her to maintain her style, sleep in silk nightgowns and that the food is exquisite: she indoctrinates a local cook who soon prepares crepes and soufflés. And at the same time he adapts to Africa, which fascinates him: he learns Swahili and connects with the natives: «They are better than us and never drink. They surpass us in many things, ”he writes in his letters.

In Africa he learns to shoot (Bror teaches him). He loves safaris. “Civilization is boredom,” he writes. But problems also accumulate. Karen is sick with syphilis: she has been infected by Bror, an unrepentant womanizer. It left him with a perennial fear of losing his mind: syphilis can cause brain damage.

He returned home for treatment. And Uncle Aage injected 650,000 euros to buy more land. Back in Kenya, the Blixens move to MBogani, a farm with a big, beautiful house. Now they have 4,000 hectares, they own “the largest coffee farm in East Africa.” But business is not going well. Bror is cheerful and handsome. He is not snobbish or prejudiced towards the natives like other colonists. And he is a great hunter. But he is unfaithful and irresponsible.

Karen stands up for him to his family. However, something happens that changes things. In April 1918, he met Denys Finch Hatton at the Muthaiga Club in Nairobi. Dennis is irresistible. He doesn’t look like Robert Redford, who plays his role in the film, but he is very handsome, cultured, and “the freest person on Earth.” Karen falls spellbound. “I have never had a feeling of happiness similar to that of your company,” he acknowledges.

excessive bills

The Karen Coffee Company can’t take it anymore and fires Bror. The Blixens go to Denmark, to file accounts. They travel by train. They stay at the Carlton in Paris: Abdullahi, the 12-year-old Somali who is Karen’s servant, sleeps in the bathroom. She spends 33,000 euros on clothes: the bills go to her family. Maintaining a certain lifestyle is imperative for Karen: “It’s hard for me to be myself without money,” she said. And he confessed that loneliness and illness “don’t weigh me down as much as not having money. I do not spend that barbarity on suits to make an impression, but because they are an expression of my essence.

His memoirs ‘forget’ his partner’s lover, Denys finch Hatton, a woman 15 years younger than him



They help Karen Tommy, her soul brother, and her mother. They both give her money and visit her several times in Kenya, something that is not mentioned in Memories of Africadespite how crucial their support was. Her biographer believes that it is because “her bourgeois family takes away from her adventurous role.” Bror is barely mentioned in her book, and Beryl Markham, later famous for being the first female pilot to solo across the Atlantic from east to west, is avoided. Perhaps the obvious one because she was Denys’s lover, something that is not counted in Memories of Africa. Nor is there any mention of the economic shenanigans of Farah, his loyal servant. According to Dominique de Saint-Pern, “Karen Blixen was a great manipulator.”

The new biography gives details about the breakup between Karen and Finch Hatton. He arranged a safari for the Prince of Wales and called on Bror (divorced Karen) to help him. Also on the hunt was Cockie, Bror’s second wife and the new Baroness Blixen, and that infuriated Karen. He set up a scene for Denys that was definitive for him to distance himself from her. That possessive facet of the Danish scared him.

“He didn’t feel free with her anymore,” says Tom Buk-Swienty. In 1931, Denys collects his things from MBogani. He asks Karen to return the gold Abyssinian ring he gave her years ago. He has another woman. He is with Beryl Markham, 15 years his junior. They share a room at the Muthaiga Club. They live “a brief, intense, very satisfying adventure for both”, according to the author of The lioness. Karen Blixen in Africa.

A broken love and infidelity

The year 1931 was terrible: the Karen Coffee Company went bankrupt. An investor bought the land at a very good price with the idea of ​​waiting for it to become a suburb of Nairobi… and it did. The district is called Karen and today it is a wealthy neighborhood in Nairobi.

That same year Denys died in an accident with his plane. Karen was devastated, thin as a wire, feverish. On sleepless nights he wrote stories set in bygone eras, starring Chinese mandarins or pompous ancient gentlemen. He also drew up a will, in favor of Farah and her other servants. He thought about killing himself and it seems that he tried: a suicide note has been found.

Before leaving, he fought for the 153 families who worked on the farm. He kicked around dispatches until he got a commitment from the governor that they would go to the Kikuyu Reserve. He left Africa. He returned to Rungstedlund, the family home, and took refuge in writing. In 1934 he published seven gothic taless, signed under the pseudonym Isak Dinesen. It was a success. In 1937 it was consecrated with Memories of Africa. He continued posting. She became a literary star, a two-time Nobel candidate, admired by Hemingway and other writers. He remained in Denmark until his death, aged 77, in 1962. Every night, before going to bed, he looked at the photo of Denys Finch Hatton.