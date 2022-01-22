The Samsung Galaxy S22 will have variants by region with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200, according to leaks

Everything seems to indicate that, despite previous rumours, The Samsung Galaxy S22 will have variants by region with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200, according to the most recent information leak.

According to the Twitter user @dohyun854, the Galaxy S22 family will ship with different chipsets depending on the region, a known practice of Samsung. This year the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the new Exynos 2200 will be the pieces that will give life to the next flagships.

According to the leaker, this will be the distribution of the variants of the Galaxy S22 with the Snapdragon and Samsung chipsets:

Galaxy S22 Series AP by Regions

1. Europe: Exynos

2. North America: Snapdragon

3. South America: Snapdragon

4. East Asia: Snapdragon

5. South East Asia/Oceania: Snapdragon

6. West Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon

7. Middle East Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon

8. Africa: Exynos & Snapdragon — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) January 20, 2022

As usual, Europe will receive Exynos chipset and the United States, Snapdragon chipset; in these markets there will be no apparent change.

The surprise is in other world markets, since for example Mexico will receive the Galaxy S22 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to the leaker, both North America (the region to which Mexico officially belongs) and South America (the region in which our country is usually included in the distribution of devices) will also have the Snapdragon chipset, instead of Exynos as it has for several generations. happened.

On the other hand, and also according to the leaker’s information, South Korea will also receive the Galaxy S22 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, belonging to the East Asia region, along with Japan and China. This is a major change as Samsung’s home country normally receives Exynos, as a show of nationalist “loyalty”.





Finally, it is also important to mention that, apart from Europe, no region will fully receive the Galaxy S22 with Exynos chipset but instead a combination with Snapdragon will be handled, depending on the country. This practice, if realized, would be completely new to Samsung’s distribution strategy.

This information is interesting because the same character, with a short but seemingly reliable leak history, previously said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 would be universal to the Galaxy S22 family. However, with this new information he corrects his initial position.

It cannot be denied that the Galaxy S22 are part of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022, especially because of the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the “spiritual successor” of the Galaxy Note, and that is why each new information is followed very carefully. Fortunately, the wait for all the details will be short, as the presentation of the Galaxy S22 will be on February 9, according to the reliable IceUniverse leaker.