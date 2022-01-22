The reasons why Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are called “toxic”

On January 13, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their engagement official. after a year of relationship. But what seemed like cause for celebration ended up raising some red flags among his followers.

“Somehow, after a year and a half, and having walked through hell together and having laughed more than imaginable, he asked me to marry him”, began writing the protagonist of transformers on their social networks.

“And just like in every past life before this one, and just like every other life to follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood”, he added.

That last sentence did not go unnoticed by anyone, arousing many opinions about whether this controversial relationship really has a healthy romance.

The “toxic” signs of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

However, everything did not end there. Shortly after the rapper stated that the engagement ring he gave the American is designed to “do harm” if she plans to take it off.

“The bands (of the ring) are actually thorns, so, if you try to take it off, it will hurt. The love is pain!”, he stated in an interview with fashion that went viral.

This scandalized public opinion because it distorts the idea of ​​healthy love, making people believe that love must hurt to be real and normalizes suffering, sending a harmful message especially to young people.

“Just a friendly reminder that love is NOT pain. That is a harmful message that allows abuse and toxicity to be misconstrued as love. Love is wanting the other to be happy and well… Pain is never the barometer. I assure you,” writer and producer Kim Caramele wrote on her Twitter account.

Hey gang! Just a friendly reminder that love is NOT pain. That’s a damaging message that allows abuse & toxicity to be misinterpreted for love. Love is wanting each other to be happy & to feel good. Romance. Platonic. Self. Love for a pet. Pain is never the barometer. Lo prometo. https://t.co/5EYqTv4fHz — Kim Caramele (@kimcaramele) January 20, 2022

That Machine Gun Kelly has said that Megan Fox’s engagement ring has screws so it will hurt if she tries to take it off because “love is pain.” Chills, sister get out of there!!! pic.twitter.com/ZmdhSeRJvY — bast (@sabelafd) January 20, 2022

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship — Ketapolis (@k7_994) January 21, 2022

She was followed by dozens more than called Machine Gun Kelly’s behavior with Megan Fox possessive and controlling, that can lead to abusive behavior behind the disguise of intense love, reviewed People.