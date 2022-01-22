The promotion of games for less than 20 euros from the PlayStation Store returns. Here are the best deals for PS5 and PS4

The promotion games for less than 20 euros from PlayStation Store It is one of the most common that usually occurs every certain number of months. Once again it has returned with hundreds of discounts on titles from the PS4 and PS5 catalog.

All these offers will remain available until February 3, so we wanted to take advantage of the occasion to make a selection of the best sales divided by genre. We leave you with the list while we recommend that you go looking for the wallet.

Action and FPS

The games we recommend

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition for 19.54 euros (before 84.99 euros, discount of 77%). The installment of the saga that takes you to Ancient Greece is available in this special edition that includes several packs with new armor pieces, weapons and experience boosters.

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount). The best way to travel to the aerial city of Columbia is with this edition that contains all its DLC, which will allow you to fully play this brutal FPS.

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition for €11.99 with PS Plus or €15.99 (before €79.99, 80% discount). Offer in this third chapter of the series starring Fury, who will face the seven Deadly Sins and who will also give you access to its two expansions.

Just Cause 4 Complete Edition for 13.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 80% discount). Get ready to sow chaos with action to give and take and even more so with this edition that includes all the downloadable content that was published over time.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition for 19.79 euros (before 59.99 euros, 67% discount). One of the best FPS of recent years in which you will face the Nazis who have invaded the United States and with which you can also enjoy all the content of your season pass.

Other good deals



RAGE 2

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 80% discount)

plants vs. Zombies: The Battle of Neighborville for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 80% discount)

RAGE 2 for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 70% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront II for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

The Division 2 for 8.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 70% discount)

Adventures and Platforms

The games we recommend

Detroit: Become Human for €11.99 with PS Plus or €14.99 (before €29.99, 50% discount). In this adventure set in the future, he tells us the story of three different androids whose destinies will intertwine and in which it will be up to you to decide what will happen to them.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection for 19.79 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 34%). The classic Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts are reimagined to offer a new experience, while retaining its challenging difficulty that will make Sir Arthur’s path to save his love not easy at all.

Lost in Random for €11.99 with PS Plus or €14.99 (before €29.99, 50% discount). Chance decides absolutely everything in this action-puzzle adventure set in a sinister world that seems to have been drawn from the mind of Tim Burton.

The Last Guardian for 13.99 euros (before 34.99 euros, 60% discount). The award-winning work of the creator of Shadow of the Colossus is also on sale so you can discover the benefits of this emotional story of friendship between our young protagonist and a gigantic creature.

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle for 8.99 euros (before 44.99 euros, discount of 80%). The best way to enjoy these fun adventures with the charismatic couple formed by a chameleon and a bat with whom you won’t stop exploring colorful worlds in 2D and 3D.

Other good deals



Unravel Yarny Pack

LittleBigPlanet 3 for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount)

Little Nightmares for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 for 19.49 euros (before 38.99 euros, 50% discount)

Sea of ​​Solitude for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Unravel Yarny Pack for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 80%)

RPG and Fighting

The games we recommend

Diablo III: Eternal Collection for 19.79 euros (before 59.99 euros, discount of 67%). The largest collection to face Diablo and his demonic hordes, as it brings all the original content, its Reaper of Souls expansion and the Awakening of the Necromancer pack.

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.79 euros (before 69.99 euros, 86% discount). Probably one of the most spectacular fighting games that you can find in which you will witness combats that are tremendously faithful to Akira Toriyama’s anime and manga series.

Person 5 for 17.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 70% discount). A JRPG that should not be missing from your collection and with which dozens of hours of adventures await you in this installment of the series starring the Phantom Thieves.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for 14.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 50% discount). An essential collection made up of 12 Street Fighter titles, including some that only made it to arcades, plus a museum of art images and documents packed with details of the franchise.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount). A special edition that was published on the occasion of its tenth anniversary that is characterized by its high definition graphics, new characters, melodies, bosses and other novelties.

Other good deals



SoulCalibur VI

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition for €8.99 with PS Plus or €10.49 (before €29.99, 65% discount)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for 9.99 euros (before 24.99 euros, 60% discount)

Jump Force Deluxe Edition for 10.77 euros (before 97.99 euros, discount of 89%)

Ni no Kuni: The Wrath of the White Witch Remastered for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 80% discount)

SoulCalibur VI Deluxe Edition for 14.99 euros (before 99.99 euros, discount of 85%)

Driving and Sports

The games we recommend

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition for 7.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 80% discount). The most complete version of this driving simulator that comes with all its DLC and updates that it has been receiving, so that you can drive more than 170 vehicles either alone or in its online multiplayer mode.

PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe for €17.49 (before €69.99, 75% discount). If you like golf games you can not miss this edition that includes a few packs with accessories and 2,300 coins to use to unlock MyPlayer equipment.

The Crew 2 Special Edition for 11.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 80% discount). In this racing title you will participate in competitions on land, sea and air with many challenges throughout the United States.

Trials Rising Digital Gold Edition for 17.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 55% discount). Once you get on the bikes in this game you will have to show your ability on countless different tracks that will not stop challenging you to cross them.

WipEout Omega Collection for 13.99 euros (before 34.99 euros, 60% discount). Dizzying races and a good adrenaline rush is what awaits you in these futuristic races with dozens of circuits and ships, to which are added a digital art book, avatars and a special ship thanks to this special edition.

Other good deals



Need for Speed ​​Heat

Need for Speed ​​Heat for 13.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 80% discount)

Need for Speed ​​Payback Deluxe Edition for 4.79 euros with PS Plus or 8.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 78% discount)

Need for Speed ​​Ultimate Bundle for 14.99 euros (before 99.99 euros, 85% discount)

Project CARS for 3.74 euros (before 14.99 euros, 75% discount)

Star Wars Episode I Racer for 6.74 euros (before 14.99 euros, 55% discount)

Strategy, Puzzles and Minigames