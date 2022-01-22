The Premier League knocks on the door of Edson Álvarez

With the passing of the weeks and the end of the group stage of the Champions League, seems to have forgotten the great role that Ajax has had so far. Commanded by a huge Sébastien Haller (10 goals and 2 assists in 6 games), the ajacied team scored full points in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas.

The Dutch were not only a goal-scoring machine, the second highest scoring team with 20 goals behind Bayern Munich, which scored 22, but they were also one of the best defenses in the first half of the tournament, conceding 5 goals in the 6 group stage matches.

Edson Álvarez, ready for the jump?

Now, as pointed Football Insider, Edson Álvarez, a pillar of Ajax’s core, is being sought after by several teams in the Premier League. Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace have shown interest in the Mexican defensive midfielder, whose contract with the Amsterdam club ends in 2025.

The Aztec, who can also function as a defender, was tested previously by Valencia, although the movements of the che did not bear fruit. However, this time Ajax could give in to the pressure and weaken again at the expense of teams with more financial resources.