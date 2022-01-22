The Old-School Sunglasses That Make You Look More Handsome Instantly

When it comes to sunglassesNothing like the classics. They are actually called for a reason classics. In the world of literature, we call that the works that have existed throughout the decades —even centuries— and that have impacted generations of readers, not to mention their important mark on all human culture. In music and cinema, not only does taste among people influence, it is also known that at least ten years must pass since its creation so that we can grant said status to its productions. Not like cars, which must be more than 30 years old and have more than 80% of their original parts. But in the world of fashion we refer as such to pieces that are unbeatable in their shapes and that fit perfectly to any style and to any body. To designs that became the basis of everything that would come later; creations that from minute one showed that they were made to last.

Continuing with the theme of dark glasses, let’s think about the Wayfarer that for many years have positioned themselves as favorites around the world and identified as their own in so many different personalities. For example, we could never dissociate this model from Jack Nicholson and his peculiar way of being or behaving in front of the cameras. Much less of the adolescent actors that defined the decades of the 80s and 90s, like Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise – to name just two. So, could anyone deny the power of this model? Absolutely nobody. And that’s what we mean.

Therefore, we bring you some models old school that you cannot miss, because they are so classic and portentous that they will make you look much more handsome in a heartbeat.

Aviator