The new installment of Need for Speed ​​accelerates to arrive this year

According to the latest rumors, EA would not only be working on a new Need For Speed, but also plans to launch it before the end of this 2022. Criterion Games It is the study that would be taking charge of this new installment of the series, but the development would have suffered a serious delay during the past year.

The famous filter Tom Henderson ensures that Criterion had to stop the development of the new Need For Speed ​​in the summer of last year to help in Battlefield 2042, so now they would be very late. Henderson waits for the game to come out between September and October 2022, although the game has not even been announced yet.

EA is expecting Need for Speed ​​by Criterion Games to release in September/October 2022. Need for Speed ​​development had to be paused in summer 2021 as Criterion Games needed to help with the development of Battlefield 2042. pic.twitter.com/pGHiEIYmbv — Tom Henderson (@TomHenderson_) January 20, 2022

The Serie NFS shut down its engines in 2019 with the notorious failure of NFS: Heat, developed by Ghost Games. In these years it was confirmed that it would be Criterion Games who would take charge of the series from now on, even that there were several games in development, but so far there has been no announcement of new deliveries, beyond this type of rumours.

How much does Ubisoft, EA, Bandai Namco or Square Enix cost? Geoff Keighley responds with figures

Need For Speed ​​has always been one of the benchmarks of the arcade driving genre, although it often changed its style between installments, it has opted in recent years to tell more stories, etc. We will see if it is true that this year it returns with a new installment capable of proposing a distinctive experience within the genre and, who knows, standing up to the current benchmark, Forza Horizon 5. If everything goes according to plan, it could arrive this fall.

