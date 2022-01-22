The Netflix movie that won’t get you off the couch

Inside the platform of “the big N” There is always a group of movies and series that by tendency, bring together a large number of viewers. We have recent cases of Red alert, which in a few weeks after its premiere slipped into number one, followed closely by the phenomenon of don’t look up, thanks to the number of stars involved in Adam McKay’s satire (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, etc.). Without reaching that level of virality, there is a Netflix movie that is little by little, hooking the audience. We talk about Munich on the eve of a war.

The film stars George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner and Oscar winner Jeremy Irons and is about the interwar period around the outbreak of World War II. This is the official synopsis: “In the fall of 1938, Europe stands on the brink of war. As Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeking a peaceful solution. On the other hand, another British official, Hugh Legat (George McKay) travels to Munich for an emergency conference, where German diplomat Paul von Hartmann is also on his way (Jannis Niehwohner). Hugh and Paul are former Oxford classmates and as they both try to figure out how to stop the impending war, the two friends find themselves at the center of a political plot, in which their own lives may be in danger.”

It is the first British feature film director Christian Schwochow, who before Munich on the eve of a war had directed several German feature films. This is the first that the streaming platform distributes, already accustomed to making productions during the year in different countries around the world. The story is based on the homonymous novel by Robert Harris, author of other books that have served as famous adaptations like The writer, made into a film by Roman Polanski.

Jeremy Irons is well known to everyone, but George Mackay figure In this Netflix movie, it is the necessary impulse for a clearly small production, within the industry of warlike titles. Mackay appeared in titles as relevant to the 2016 and 2019 Oscars as CaptainFantastic Y 1917. Now shine on the streaming service with this thriller that won’t get you off the couch.