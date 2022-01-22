The Last Duel (The Last Duel).

Platforms: Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime.

Ridley Scott brings to the big screen the true story behind the last legal duel to take place in medieval France in the 14th century. Through the testimony of those affected, the case of the vassal Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is presented against the squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), whom he accuses of raping his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), while Carrouges he fought in the war.

Initially allied, the rivalry between these knights begins to boil when their feudal lord prefers Le Gris over Carrouges, giving rise to a series of events and misfortunes that will culminate in a fateful battle for Marguerite’s honor.

Those who have seen Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece Rashomon will notice the similarities in the structure of this film. We are shown the perspective of each of those involved in three separate chapters. It is up to us, the audience, to determine who holds the truth.