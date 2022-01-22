The last athletes who joined Exatlón: All Star

Everything is ready to receive the legends in Exathlon: All Star next Monday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. on our Azteca UNO signal.

One of the

seasons

most demanding will bring together the finalists and champions of other editions to see impeccable skills from beginning to end.

Recently, Anne Lake and Heber Gallegos confirmed their participation in the sixth season of our reality show, generating the funniest reactions from fans.

The Red Team It will be adorned with the presence of other confirmed athletes such as Mati Álvarez, Aristeo Cázares, Heliud Pulido, Pato Araujo and more.

While in the blue Team The names of Ernesto Cázares, Macky González, Javi Márquez and Evelyn Guijarro resonate.

From Exathlon: Guardians vs Conquerors There will be other athletes who will join the sixth season, for this they have to be finalists or champions.

Among the favorite names to reach the All Star edition are Natalie Y Koke Warriorwho do not stop fighting to earn a place in the most demanding edition.

Return of Ana Lago leaves funny memes on social networks

The return of Anne Lake a Exatlón: All Star left the funniest memes on social networks, as Internet users joined the conversation with the hashtag AVE FÉNIX IS BACK.

Thousands of fans of Ave Fénix, a nickname that was earned in exathlonmonopolized social networks to wish all the success in the world to the artistic gymnast.

Heliud Polishedwho became Ana Lago’s best friend in Exatlón: Titanes vs. Heroes, also congratulated the athlete for joining the most anticipated season.

“The last warrior who told you has already been confirmed… only that she was a warrior! With everything sister ”, he wrote Heliud Polished on his Twitter account.

Don’t miss the start of Exathlon: All Star next Monday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. on our Azteca UNO signal.

