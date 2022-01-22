The Gilded Age: like in Downton Abbey, aristocrats and nouveaux riches vie for New York

NEW YORK.- Christine Baransky still remembers that fateful evening of the 2012 Emmy Awards, when he had to sit next to some of the stars of downton abbey, the celebrated drama series about the ins and outs of life in a British country mansion in the early decades of the 20th century.

Baranski was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for The Good Wife, but that night he left empty-handed: the award went to one of the actresses from downton, that after six seasons, his second film will premiere next March. “I got to compete with the one and only Maggie Smith, so I didn’t have a chance,” recalls Baranski.

But later that night, the actress happened to be at a party with Julian Felloweyes, the creator of downton abbey. Baranski had heard that Fellowes was working on a sequel to the series, and took the opportunity to shower him with praise. “It always makes me green with envy to see all these great actors in that great costume doing that period series,” Baranski told him. I wonder why we Americans never get opportunities like that.”

A decade later, Baranski and a cast of dozens of other actors and actresses got their chance with The Gilded Age, the new period drama series created by Fellowes that premieres this Monday at 11 p.m. on HBO (it will also be available on HBO Max).

Although not a sequel to downton abbey strictly speaking, The Gilded Age is another luxury historical blockbuster, set in New York in the 1880s, marked by the clash of classes between the always rich, descendants of the Dutch settlers, and the new rich, industrialists and manufacturers.

Newport, the vacation spot of choice for late 19th century elites, lavishly recreated in The Guilded Age alison cohen rose – HBO Max

In his first episode, The Gilded Age follow in the footsteps of Marian Brook (Louise Jacobson) and her friend Peggy Scott (Denee Benton) to the Manhattan home of Marian’s rich aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Baransky) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon of Sex and the City).

There, the young women are introduced to the glamorous manners and ruthless habits of upper-class New York and to their aunts’ rivalry with prosperous careerists George and Bertha Russell (Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon), who have just built an imposing mansion across from theirs.

The Gilded Age it has all the pomp and luxury of production to which we were accustomed Downton: lavish sets, dazzling costumes and an all-star cast. Added to this is the lineage of Fellowes, winner of two Emmys for Downton and the Oscar for Gosford Park.

But The Gilded Age It comes at the end of an exhausting road, which involved its move from the open network NBC to HBO streaming, and of a production process delayed several times by the pandemic. The series will have to prove whether viewers will tune in to HBO to watch a period drama and whether in fact Downton it is a phenomenon capable of being emulated or simply an unrepeatable success.

The plot of The Gilded Age begins when the young niece of two sisters who dominate New York society comes to live with them and they decide that it is their mission to marry her off as soon and as well as possible. Alison Cohen Rosa – HBO Max

Fellowes, who wrote all six seasons of downton abbey (in a couple of episodes he had a co-writer) and his two film sequels, he knows that the bet is difficult, although he prefers to understand it as a reflection of the overwhelming success of downton abbey. “The only way people don’t expect anything from you is if you’ve only been a flop,” says Fellowes. I prefer to have had a great success and then see if I can survive it.”

When I was researching and writing downton abbey, Fellowes explored the phenomenon of the so-called “dollar princesses”: the wealthy 19th- and 20th-century American heiresses whom bankrupt European aristocrats married in an attempt to support their lifestyle and property (as it is in that fiction Cora, the Countess of Grantham, played by the American actress Elizabeth McGovern).

Thus it was that Fellowes was internalized in the life of the great American dynasties, such as the Vanderbilts, the Astorias and the Goulds, and by the financial boom that occurred after the American Civil War. “The fortunes kept growing, these men were getting more and more powerful, and it was all overflowing,” explains Fellowes. No longer content to conform to the mold of European nobility, the big capitalists began spending their money “the American way,” says Fellowes. “You no longer bought country houses with 15,000 hectares of land: now you had huge palaces built side by side in your own country.”

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector as the Russells, symbols of the new industrial, textile, and manufacturing fortunes that would dominate American society for the next century

But only men were allowed to have a career and participate in politics. As Fellowes says, “strong women with imagination and resourcefulness had to fend for themselves.” The result? A high society with a hierarchy as iron as it is implicit.

That is the foundation and historical background of The Gilded Age, which Fellowes was commissioned by NBC in 2012, when downton abbey It was already a worldwide phenomenon. Six years passed before NBC announced that it had scheduled the premiere for 2019. But when that date arrived, instead of the premiere, the network announced the transfer of the project to HBO. Fellowes says he is glad that The Gilded Age will land on the premium network and is recognized as a fan of its most emblematic programs, such as Succession.

When casting began, Baranski and Nixon were hired to play a pair of feuding aunts with conflicting ideas about life in society. According to Nixon’s description, “Agnes is one of those people who believes that the law is absolute. Ada believes that the spirit of the law is not always correct, and she dodges it whenever she can.” As for her character, Baranski says she’s “a wonderful snob, and who wouldn’t want to play a snob written by Julian Fellowes?”

The sets were built on soundstages on Long Island, including the myriad rooms of the Russell mansion, decorated with period fabrics and prints, manufactured by some of the original European companies that made them in the 19th century. Near the United States Weapons Museum in Old Bethpage, New York, they built an exterior film set with the facade of imposing buildings and opulent interiors that together recreate a stretch of Manhattan’s East Side in the late 19th century ( the show also uses locations in Troy, New York, and Newport, Rhode Island)

Louisa Jacobson and Denée Benton on Broadway at the end of the 19th century, in the sumptuous reconstruction of the series

Bob Shaw, the show’s production designer, says that compared to previous HBO series he’s worked on — such as The Sopranos Y Boardwalk Empire—, “This is the largest production I have ever handled. We didn’t stop drawing and projecting, and everyone told us yes, “says Shaw. “When you ask them to build an immense staircase, you are expecting them to ask you how many times you plan to use it to see if such an expense is justified. In The Gilded Age that never happened to us.”

To prepare for filming, the cast members read the great novels of Edith Wharton and Henry James, and received classes on the history, etiquette, diction and social mores of that “golden age” of America. “Business card culture was intricate and sensitive,” says Jacobson, who is the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep. “If you went to the opera and met a lady from society with whom you wanted to establish a relationship, you left your business card at her house, as if to say: I would like to know you more, I want to like you”. “It was like the Instagram of the time,” he added.

But in March 2020, when filming was about to start, the pandemic broke out and delayed everything for months. “It was like being about to launch an ocean liner and suddenly being pulled back to the dock,” says Baranski. “It was a difficult time.”

Just as it happened in Downton Abbey, in The Guilded Age the lives of “those below” are as relevant as those of “those above” Alison Cohen Rosa – HBO Max

Due to this delay The Gilded Age lost one of its protagonists, amanda pete, who had to give up the project due to scheduling problems. It was replaced by Carrie Coon, who took on the role of Bertha Russell, a character reminiscent of Alva Vanderbilt, who discovers that her family’s money is not helping her find a place in the New York social hierarchy.

According to Coon, Bertha’s snub at least gives her aggressive character a dimension we can sympathize with. “And that sympathy that Bertha arouses comes from the sense of justice that we all have,” says Coon. “We prefer the myth of meritocracy to an arbitrary rule of exclusion.” And speaking from the perspective of the character he embodies, he says: “The world is not fair, OK, but one should at least be able to pay for his place, right? That would seem fair enough to me.”

The long hiatus and gradual restart of production were also used by cast members like Benton to deepen their understanding of their cast character and their role in the story. Benton says he suggested to the creative team at The Gilded Age to find other ways to show that there were black people like her character, Peggy, who lived in their own wealthy, well-educated communities.

“This is the largest production I have ever handled. We didn’t stop drawing and projecting, and they said yes to everything”, says the production designer of the series Alison Cohen Rosa – HBO Max

“Peggy’s heart and motivations weren’t changed, but I thought it was a good opportunity,” said Benton, whose character is an aspiring writer. “Why did Peggy have to work for a white publisher, when there were amazing black newspapers back then? Hasn’t anyone thought of it?”

Benton says that from that moment on, a process of collaborative work began that led to changes in the characters and modifications in the plot line, “although it was not in the blink of an eye.” And she adds: “I’m sure more than one chewed anger and grabbed his head, but we made it.”

(Translation by Jaime Arrambide)