The five love triangles that shook the entertainment industry

Hollywood It is undoubtedly one of the most iconic symbols in the world of entertainment but, good things don’t always happen within it, since just like in the movies, totally incredible and painful stories have come out of it.

Selena Gomez – Justin Bieber – Hailey Baldwin

This was undoubtedly one of the topics of the moment during the year 2018 since months after the actress of the Wizards of Waverly Place and the singer ended their relationship, the latter announced his commitment to the model haley baldwin, who today is finally his wife.

Marilyn Manson – Dita Von Teese – Evan Rachel Wood

Manson and the erotic model DitaThey began their relationship in 2001 and four years later they announced their marriage. However, they did not last even a year of marriage due to the problems he had manson on drugs and some infidelity issues.

That led to the singer shortly after presenting Evan Rachel as his new partner, something that the fans did not like and called her “Home destroyer”.

Finally, the relationship lasted three years and last year The American actress denounced the singer for sexual and psychological abuse during the time they were together.

Billy Bob Thornton – Laura Dern – Angelina Jolie

In the late 1990s, actor and film director Billy Bob Thornton lived with her partner Laura Dern, but she had to leave the house to go shoot a movie. It was at that moment that the relationship with Dern ended and married Angelina Jolie. Since then Dern hasn’t heard from Bob.

Big Sean – Naya Rivera – Ariana Grande

There is nothing worse than finding out about an infidelity seeing it with your own eyes and that’s what happened to Naya Rivera while dating Big Sean. One day he came to visit him and found the rapper lounging on the couch next to Ariana Grande.

Obviously Naya ended her relationship with him and at the time after Sean and Ariana confirmed that they were together.

Kristen StewartRobert PattinsonRupert Sanders

This was one of the triangles that generated the most impact within the industry, since Stewart was unfaithful to Robert Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, the director of Snow White who was also with a partner at the time.

Although both pairs tried to solve what had happened, unfortunately, infidelity led to Pattinson leaving home who lived together and Sanders with Liberty Ross divorced.

