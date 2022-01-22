The first confirmed loss of Chivas to face Querétaro on Day 3

Facing a duel of vital importance to regain confidence in the Closing Tournament 2022, the Club Guadalajara will seek to prevail Querétaro White Roosters inside of Matchday 3 at Akron Stadium next Saturday, a duel for which they already have a confirmed drop and it is about Antonio Briseño, who tested positive for COVID-19 since the previous Wednesday.

With this the technician Marcelo Leaño will make some modifications to his defensive line, in addition to the fact that the collective action last Sunday on the field of Pachuca, did not turn out as expected by getting a painful 2-1 loss that highlighted some shortcomings that must be corrected if they do not want to be unpleasantly surprised by the queretanos.

With the drop of “Pollo” Briseño, it is almost certain that Luis Olivas will be the one to take his place to make dumbbell in the central defense with Gilberto Sepúlveda, orother of the most important elements before the hidalguenses for being part of the serious errors that were key in the two annotations of the Tuzos, along with goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño.

Another of the possibilities that are managed to take the place of Briseño is Hiram Mier, the central defender experiencing that in days past he also tested positive for coronavirus, but he is already fully recovered, so the coach of Chivas will have to define its 11 starter this very Friday with the clear mission of making the right decision to think about the three points that are urgent.

Jesús Molina and Jesús Sánchez are in doubt

While the midfielder Jesús Molina has a foot problem that has him under observation to take part in the rojiblanco squad against the Roosters, like “Chapo” Sánchez, who had stomach upset and did not train this Friday.

“Jesús Molina presents discomfort due to plantar fasciopathy, for which he is undergoing treatment; the availability of the player is subject to the evolution of the process. This Friday, Jesús Sánchez had stomach problems and for this reason he was unable to train the team’s equal, for which he will remain under observation and follow-up to determine his reintegration into the team.” was what Chivas published on its official page.

Chivas vs. Querétaro: At what time and where to watch the Day 3 match?

El Rebaño returns home this Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Akron Stadium to play his second game at home in the campaign receiving Querétaro starting at 5:00 p.m., Central Mexico time. The duel can be seen on the IZZI system on the Afizzionados channel for the entire country and on the Telemundo Deportes network in the United States. You can also follow all the details on Passion Flock.