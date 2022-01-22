The European reinforcement that Chivas would have at the request of the coach

The rojiblanca board would look for Santiago Muñoz

January 21, 2022 5:02 p.m.

The Chivas from Guadalajara they want to break the transfer market because they continue to search for a reinforcement that will make them consolidate in Clausura 2022 after they have only been able to add Robert Alvarado as a new player. The technician Marcelo Leano I would have made a special request to the board in search of improving the squad.

It must be remembered that the Sacred Flock has sought to hire Rudolph Pizarro in this winter market but it was not possible to finalize the arrival because the Mexican chose to return to Monterey. Another of the names that sounded was that of Jonathan Dos Santos because the medium was left as a free player after ending the contract with him LA Galaxy but he also rejected the Tapatíos for reaching America.

Because of this, the technician Marcelo Leano He has decided to take matters into his own hands and would have given the board a list of the players he would like them to make an attempt to hire. Several of them are young people who fulfill their dreams in Europe, so it would be difficult for them to want to finish that trip by returning to Mexico unless the Guadalajara project appeals to them.

The directive of the Chivas On past occasions, it has repatriated different Mexicans who were living their European dream, as has been the case with Antonio Briseno who is now a standard bearer for the Guadalajara defense or Raúl Gudiño who even disputed the Champions League. It is for this reason that it would not be uncommon for them to seek to fulfill the request of the trainer in search of their new pump.

What Mexican player would return from Europe to Chivas?

Is about Santiago Munoz, the Mexican striker whose name resembles that of the movie ‘Gol’. The attacker emigrated to play with the newcastle of the premier league but he has not managed to have minutes, much less debut in one of the best leagues, so Marcelo Leano I could return it to Chivas from Guadalajara to help the offense.